India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rahul, Iyer should walk back into XI in Rohit, Kohli comeback series
- 30 Mins ago Oh no! Not rain again
- 40 Mins ago Got to feel for Sanath Jayasuriya!
- 50 Mins agoDid you miss Rohit Sharma in T20Is?
- 44 Sec ago Why no Hardik Pandya in ODIs?
- 10 Mins ago The captain catches up with his new coach
- 20 Mins ago OMG! What is this trivia even?
- 30 Mins ago Sri Lanka dealt back-to-back blows
- 40 Mins ago What happened the last time India played ODIs?
- 50 Mins ago Hello and welcome! Who's ready for some 50-overs cricket?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Follow all the live action from the first ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which marks the much-awaited returns of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: After the 2023 World Cup, India have played only a handful of ODIs. Three to be exact – against South Africa in late December. But with the T20 World Cup done and dusted, the Men in Blue are back to thrill in the 50-overs format as India take on Sri Lanka in a three-match series, the first of which takes place today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The India vs Sri Lanka rivalry used to produce a string of high-octane, tense and exciting contests in the 1990s and the mid-2000s. But ever since the retirements of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, it has pretty much been one-way traffic – more so in the last four-five years – and the recently concluded T20I leg was a proven example of the same. Not only did India beat Sri Lanka 3-0, but they also thumped them from start to finish....Read More
The ODIs promise to bring about little change as India have only been bolstered by the returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Sri Lanka dented with injuries to Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka, who have been ruled out of the series. But Sri Lanka's misery is music to India's ears. As the preparations for next year's Champions Trophy get underway, India couldn't have asked for a better opponent than Sri Lanka to switch from T20Is to ODIs. Rohit may want to stay clear from calling it a practice match, the huge gulf between the two teams, making it a mismatch of sorts, proves the Indian captain otherwise.
The returning duo of Kohli and Rohit isn't the only comeback India is looking forward to. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who have bossed the ODIs lately, are coming back into the side after a long gap. Rahul has been away from the national picture since the Test series against England, while Shreyas' contract was terminated by the BCCI. But if there are any two cricketers who deserve to walk back into the Indian team, it's Rahul and Iyer. Who can forget their stellar show at the World Cup, where India produced that dream run of winning 10 consecutive matches and finished runner-up. Let not the memories of November 19 put a dampener on what these two guys achieved during that unforgettable two-month campaign. With Rohit, Kohli, Rahul and Iyer all likely to get a look in, the Indian ODI set-up promises to wear an entirely different look from its T20I unit.
Having said that, there is rain on the horizon. Yes, this time of the year is never easy on Sri Lanka, especially when there is cricket. Remember last year's Asia Cup, where rain washed out a couple of games, forced some into reserve days and made the groundmen work extra time? Unfortunately, we are up and around the same of the year. Overcast and windy conditions make it a win toss, bowl first kind of a game. The R Premadasa has been a happy hunting ground for India, even more for Virat Kohli, who has scored over 600 runs from 8 matches here in Colombo and boasts an average of more than 100. If there is one venue Kohli would have loved to make a comeback, it's here.
Then there is Kuldeep Yadav, who is on the road to becoming India's No. 1 spinner across formats. The last time Kuldeep faced Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in a non-final - the Super Fours of the Asia Cup - he picked up 4/43 to dismantle their chase of 214. They were bowled out for 172, falling short by 41 runs to give India a rather easy win in the end. What are the chances of a similar sight unfolding today? We say at least 80 percent. Why? Because this Sri Lankan batting appears weak against quality spin, and with Kuldeep ready to unleash with all his might, expecting some carnage wouldn't be an understatement.
The ODI series marks the association that is Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir. In fact, there is so much history between the current coach and ODI captain of Team India. Rohit and Gambhir were teammates when India won the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007. Even BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was part of that squad. And now, today, 17 years later, as three are working in tandem to take Indian cricket forward and to greater heights. A beautiful chapter in Rohit's career ended with Rahul Dravid moving on from his role as coach; however, with Gambhir coming on board, another one promises to ensue, one that is hopefully more blossoming and fruitful than the glorious period that went by.
Below are some key pointers from the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:
- This is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's first ODI series since the 2023 World Cup.
- Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul make their long impending returns to India's ODI scheme of things.
- Sri Lanka will be without Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana.
- Sri Lanka last beat India in a bilateral ODI series back in 1997.
- Virat Kohli averages over a 100 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, the venue for all three matches of this series.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Oh no! Not rain again
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Well, the rain had pretty much stayed clear of the T20Is, barring a couple of interruptions and delays a few now and then. But the not so good part about today's game is that there is almost an 80 percent chance of rain in the evening – around 730-8PM local time – which could throw a spanner in the works. For Indian fans this could mean that their wait to see Rohit Sharma and Kohli back in action might have to wait. If India bat first, no issues, but if they bat second, it might be tough and go. Fingers crossed! Really not hoping for a wet affair tonight in Colombo.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Got to feel for Sanath Jayasuriya!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: For an entire generation of 90s kids, Sanath Jayasuriya was India's biggest tormentor. Long before Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke or even Travis Head, Jayasuriya was a thorn in India's eyes. Remember his knock of 189 in Sharjah? The second time India were legit afraid that the record for the first double-centuries in ODIs would go against them? Well, Sourav Ganguly's wide ball that led to Jayasuriya's stumping may have delayed the inevitable, but it was another classic in the long list of big knocks Jayasuriya played against India
Today however, the same Jayasuriya, who once struck fear in the Indian bowlers, is watching his team crumble like a 10-day old cookie. Sri Lanka's failure to chase down 28 off 29 balls with 8 or 9 wickets remaining, has to be one of their biggest chokes ever. Jayasuriya wasn't wrong when he said Sri Lanka have to find better way to deal with pressure. There is no lack of commitment in this team, but this unit needs to find way to ensure the cracks are not visible. Can today be a start?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Did you miss Rohit Sharma in T20Is?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: How could you not? I mean, the guy literally won us the T20 World Cup. And even if you did not, going by what the skipper had to say yesterday, he sure as hell did miss himself. During the pre-match press conference, when Rohit was asked how life has been for him post announcing his retirement from T20Is, the skipper dished out a gem when he said it doesn't feel as if he has retired.
In fact, Rohit came up with another press conference classic when he said it' almost as if he and others (he hopefully meant Virat Kohli) would be called back to play once the next big event – the Asia Cup or the 2026 T20 World Cup - approaches. This triggered speculations among fans as to whether a U-turn is on the cards. But in a video shared by BCCI earlier today, Rohit cleared that although he misses strapping up his pads in T20Is, he is at peace with the decision.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Why no Hardik Pandya in ODIs?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Surprise, Surprise! Hardik Pandya did not make it to the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Why? No one knows. But one can't help but feel the move has got to do with workload management. Hardik, who missed six months of action since injuring his ankle during the 2023 World Cup, has been playing non-stop since the IPL – not counting the Zimbabwe T20Is – and with him being a crucial member of the ODI side, India want him in the best of shapes for the Champions Trophy. You may argue here that Hardik has plenty of time to rest during the long Test series that lies ahead? Well, no arguments there. But the need to rest him now is bigger and more important than two months from now. Oh and by the way, it has nothing to do with his demotion from India's vice-captaincy post.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: The captain catches up with his new coach
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: During the IPL, an image emerged that captured Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir cracking a joke or two. Not sure whether either of them had an idea about what's in store. Three months later, they are the coach and ODI captain of the Indian team. Just yesterday, Rohit was seen making Gambhir laugh as the players were about to leave the stadium.
However, before all the smiles, the coach and captain caught up, revealed Rohit. This was their first official meet-up since Gambhir became the coach. On reaching Colombo from Pallekele, Rohit and Gambhir had a very brief exchange regarding Indian cricket – how to take in forward, what are the long-term goals, what are the areas of improvement. Rest assured, even if the conversations were restricted to the basics, it will take a bigger turn by the time this series is over.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: OMG! What is this trivia even?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Wow! Hold your breaths. Can you guess how long it's been since Sri Lanka haven beaten India in a bilateral ODI series? Go on, take a guess. 5 years, 10 years, 15 years… did you say? Well, WRONG! It has been 27 long years – three years short of three decades. The year was 1997. Sachin Tendulkar was yet to play his iconic Desert Storm innings, Virat Kohli was just nine years old, Australia were just two-time World Champions and T20 cricket was still 7 years away. The only figure common in the Sri Lankan dressing room then and now is Sanath Jayasuriya, who has transitioned himself from ‘The Matara Mauler’ to the interim coach of the Sri Lankan team.
Yeah! Let that sink in.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Sri Lanka dealt back-to-back blows
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: In, case you’ve been away from news, Sri Lanka will be without two unreplaceable resources through the ODI series as Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka have been ruled out due to injuries. Pathirana, who picked 5/40 in the first T20I in Pallekele hurt his shoulder while putting in a dive to save the boundary in the dead rubber and did not take the field. He was eventually withdrawn from the ODIs as Sri Lanka did not want to risk Pathirana any further. As for Madushanka, he injured a hamstring, severe enough to be ruled out. This, after they had already lost Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara due to illness and fractured thumb.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: What happened the last time India played ODIs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: After the heartbreak of November 19, India had a long tour of South Africa, where they played all three formats. The T20Is ended in a 1-1 draw and as did the Tests. It was only in the ODIs where a winner was declared – India, capping off a 2-1 win. Young Sai Sudarshan was India's highest scorer with 127 runs, whereas Arshdeep Singh, for taking 10 wickets, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. India won the opener at Johannesburg by eight wickets before the Proteas pulled it back by 8 wickets to level the series in Gqeberha. In the decider at Boland Park, Paarl, India wrapped up the series by 78 runs riding on a maiden century from Sanju Samson.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: Hello and welcome! Who's ready for some 50-overs cricket?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st ODI: It's been a long time since India played one-day internationals – in December when they toured South Africa. Ever since, as the T20 World Cup is what everyone could talk about, India had an influx of T20 cricket. First the IPL and immediately after, the World Cup. Even after the World Cup was won, more T20I action awaited as India first toured Zimbabwe, playing five matches there, before flying to Sri Lanka for three more. Now, finally, with the road for the Champions Trophy set, the Men in Blue return to the more traditional format when they take on their Asian rivals in a three-match series starting today. Who's excited? Let me hear some noise.