India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 Live Score: Virat Kohli & Co look to wrap up series

Live Updates: The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will look to wrap up the three-match series when they face Sri Lanka in the third T20I encounter in Pune. After the first match in Guwahati was washed out, India registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the second match in Indore. Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav all contributed with important wickets while KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan provided a solid foundation to the run chase. For Sri Lanka, Isuru Udana was ruled out due to a back injury and that can pave the way for veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews to play his first match in the ongoing T20I series.

16:38 hrs IST India’s predicted XI The hosts are expected to persist with the playing XI and it is possible that India will go in with the same squad. However, the one change that they could make is bring back Ravindra Jadeja in place of Shivam Dube. Jadeja provides much more with bat and ball and his fielding ability makes him a priceless player. Here is India’s predicted XI.





16:30 hrs IST Rain Threat There is no rain threat as of now in the match as the predicted temperature will be around 20-24 degree Celsius and the humidity is expected to be around 54%. There will be considerable cloud cover during the day but the chances of rain is nil according to Accuweather.



