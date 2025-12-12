India vs UAE, U19 Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs UAE on TV and online

India is set to begin their U19 Asia Cup campaign against the UAE in Abu Dhabi on Friday. All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the ICC Academy Ground ad Ayush Mhatre will be captaining the side. The opening pair of Mhatre and Suryavanshi will be crucial for India. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot.(AP)

Meanwhile, UAE will be led Yayin Rai, and some of the key members in the UAE squad are Ahmed Khodadad, Aliasgar Shums, Ayaan Misbah and Karan Dhiman. In the tournament, eight teams have been divided into two groups. The defending champions Bangladesh are in Group B with Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group A will have India, UAE, Malaysia and Pakistan.

Squads -

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George

UAE: Yayin Rai (c), Ahmed Khodadad, Aliasgar Shums, Ayaan Misbah, Karan Dhiman, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Prithvi Madhu, Rayan Khan, Saleh Amin (wk), Shalom D’Souza, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rahmani.

When will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will take place on Friday (December 12). The match starts at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match?

In India, the live telecast of the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match?

The live streaming of the India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup match will be available on Sony Liv.