    Live

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: It’s a Four. India Women at 9/0 after 1.1 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 15, 2024 7:08 PM IST
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana hit a Four on Zaida James bowling.India Women at 9/0 after 1.1 overs
    Key Events
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 1st T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 1st T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 15 Dec 2024 at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai

    India Women squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Sajana S, Nandini Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu
    West Indies Women squad -
    Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 15, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Zaida James bowling . India Women at 9/0 after 1.1 overs

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the game and it comes off the bat of Smriti Mandhana. Short of a length around middle and leg, Smriti Mandhana pulls this flat and over square leg for a boundary.

    Dec 15, 2024 7:06 PM IST

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women at 5/0 after 1 overs

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
    India Women
    Uma Chetry 2 (5)
    Smriti Mandhana 1 (1)
    West Indies Women
    Chinelle Henry 0/5 (1)

    Dec 15, 2024 6:49 PM IST

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Sajana S, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur.

    Dec 15, 2024 6:49 PM IST

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

    Dec 15, 2024 6:12 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024

    India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    1st T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and West Indies Women to be held at Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

