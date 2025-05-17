Menu Explore
India-England to play for Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy?

ByRasesh Mandani
May 17, 2025 07:18 AM IST

It is understood the English cricket board wants the trophy to be named after recently retired Test legends

Mumbai: India’s Test tours of England could soon have a new name – Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are known to have proposed that future series between the two countries on English soil be named after the two most capped players – Sachin Tendulkar (200) and James Anderson (188) - in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar. (PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar. (PTI)

“With the premise that the trophy, be named after most capped players, the BCCI may not have any problems. Besides, it is the prerogative of the ECB,” a BCCI official said.

India’s Test tours of England were previously played for the Pataudi Trophy, which was named after Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. In March, the ECB wrote to the late Pataudi’s family that they wanted to retire the trophy.

The thinking behind the move is to name the series after recently retired legends so that the current generation of fans can relate to it more.

Tendulkar, one of the most complete batters to have graced the game, went on to become the highest run scorer (15,921) in Test cricket. After starting as a prodigious 16-year-old, he had a long and illustrious career spanning 24 years.

Similarly, Anderson is regarded as one of the finest exponents of swing bowling. The English pacer’s 704 Test wickets are the most by a fast bowler. He is No.3 overall, only behind spinners Muthiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Both players enjoyed a legendary rivalry. Even though Anderson dismissed Tendulkar on nine occasions, he called the Indian ‘the best batter’ he has bowled to.

They are a well-respected pair. Tendulkar was awarded with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour in 2014, months after his retirement. Anderson was awarded knighthood in former England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

