close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Insane to have a selector who was locked up for match fixing: Ramiz Raja lambasts PCB for Salman Butt appointment

Insane to have a selector who was locked up for match fixing: Ramiz Raja lambasts PCB for Salman Butt appointment

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 02, 2023 08:39 PM IST

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was however left baffled at the appointment of Butt and Akmal, calling it "insane" as he lashed out at the board.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named former cricketer Salman Butt as a consultant member to newly-appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz, along with Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum. The trio are to take up the tole with immediate effect, their first assignment being the five-match T20I series against New Zealand which will begin in January second week after the end of the team's Test tour of Australia. Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was however left baffled at the appointment of Butt and Akmal, calling it "insane" as he lashed out at the board.

Ramiz Raja blasted PCB for hiring Salman Butt as a member of the selection committee
Ramiz Raja blasted PCB for hiring Salman Butt as a member of the selection committee

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ramiz dropped a mention of the match-fixing saga in lambasting the selection of Butt for the role. The latter was banned for 10 years by the ICC in 2010 for his involvement in the episode along with Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif that tainted the image of Pakistan cricket. Meanwhile Wahab and Akmal were questioned on the incident as well. Akmal was sent a notice by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) after the Nottingham Test against England in 2010, seeking information about the T20 World Cup that year in the Caribbean.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Pujara and Rahane ‘can’t be there forever. There’s enormous talent in India': Ganguly on Test team for South Africa tour

"It's insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another who was locked up for match fixing," Ramiz said.

PCB had however later clarified post the announcement that the trio will have no involvement in selection duties. "Consultant members assist the chief selector by providing recommendations, collecting feedback and identifying top-performing talent in domestic cricket," it said. "Their role is to present this information to the chief selector and the selection committee for consideration in their decision-making process. The Consultant Members do not have any independent decision-making powers."

In the wake of a disappoint World Cup campaign in India where they finished fifth, thus missing out on a semifinal spot for the third straight time, Pakistan made a ample changes in the administration. They had also hired former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as the team director, who will also play the role of a head coach for the Australia and New Zealand series.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out