Inside Indian cricketers' YouTube world: Who posts what and what's grabbing attention amid Gautam Gambhir's objection

The rise of social media and the internet has provided sports fans across the world an unprecedented look into the lives and thoughts of players who were once stars of their field. Beyond mainstream punditry and commentary, social media websites and particularly YouTube have provided an avenue for fans to interact with players of past and present, gaining a first-hand platform for discussion. Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Ravichandran Ashwin are two players with popular YouTube channels.

However, with all the opportunities this provides, there is also something of a dark side to the world of social media access, one brought up by Indian coach Gautam Gambhir as he made his displeasure known regarding what he thinks about some comments made online. Sensationalism and reactionary perspectives are part and parcel of trying to create a platform on the internet.

Indian cricketers of several generations have created an online presence. Here are a list of few notable cricketers who have created YouTube channels, and a look at their presence online and the content they look to create.

Aakash Chopra – 5.09 million

The most-followed channel by an Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra was amongst the first to utilise YouTube as an extension of his broadcast commentary. With over 5 million followers, Chopra posts analytical videos to his channel almost daily. The videos are 5-10 minutes long, and often preview and break down the Indian team’s performances, as well as important news from the world of cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin – 1.76 million

Known for his famous ‘Kutti Stories’ series on the platform, Indian spinner R Ashwin started his YouTube channel while still regularly playing for India. Often appearing alongside guests ranging from journalists to other cricketers, Ashwin plays the role of analyst as often as he does that of the interviewer. Making content in Tamil, English, and also in Hindi, Ashwin lives up to his image as the thinking man’s cricketer as he goes into in-depth discussions about all things cricket.

Harbhajan Singh – 616,000

Another legendary Indian spinner, and another player who doesn’t hesitate from sharing things how he sees them. Harbhajan Singh has made headway as an Indian language commentator following the conclusion of his playing days, but also provides bite-sized videos breaking down cricket news and Indian cricket.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth – 507,000 (Cheeky Cheeka)

As of this moment, the most notorious YouTube channel for an Indian cricketer might be former opener Kris Srikkanth’s. Always known as an outspoken character, Srikkanth partakes in discussions about the Indian cricket team alongside his co-hosts, and never hesitates from saying what is on his mind. It did get him in trouble with the current Indian coach, but whether that stops Cheeka from saying things as they are will remain to be seen.

Robin Uthappa – 65,700

Robin Uthappa is making his first steps into the broadcasting world, and despite having a relatively small channel, his consistent uploads showcase how he is a student of the game. Done in a podcast format, Uthappa does share his thoughts regarding worldwide cricket, but has a unique blend of cricket history and analysis. Often appears alongside Australian cricket journalist Jarrod Kimber, who is one of the biggest cricket content creators on the platform.

Honourable mention: Ajinkya Rahane – 70,000

A relatively new addition to the YouTube scene in Indian cricket, Ajinkya Rahane only started his channel this year, and began with breakdowns during India’s tour of England. Providing commentary and discussion on Indian cricket, the long-time stalwart remains an active player and the captain of an IPL franchise, but this channel might signal the beginning of his transition to the next phase of his career.