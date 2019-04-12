Today in New Delhi, India
IPL 2019 | ‘Clearly out of line’: Former cricketers react to MS Dhoni’s confrontation with umpires

Former cricketers such as Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan tweeted that MS Dhoni shouldn’t have stormed into the pitch.

cricket Updated: Apr 12, 2019 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2019,MS Dhoni,Umpires
File image of MS Dhoni.(PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni notched his 100th win as a captain in the Indian Premier League on Thursday after helping Chennai Super Kings pull off a thrilling chase amid dramatic scenes in the final over.

Dhoni top-scored with 58 off 43 deliveries as Chennai chased down their target of 152 with number eight Mitchell Santner hitting a last-ball six against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The visitors won by four wickets.

But the emotionally-charged encounter witnessed Dhoni losing his cool as he argued an umpiring call in the 20th over after storming on to the field.

Dhoni was bowled by England all-rounder Ben Stokes from the third ball of the final over to leave Chennai needing eight runs off the last three deliveries.

New man Santner then faced a full toss from Stokes that seemed above waist height and the umpire stuck out his hand to signal a no-ball that was over-ruled by his officiating partner at square leg.

An angry Dhoni walked out of the dugout to get into a heated exchange with the umpires as Stokes tried to pacify the supposed ‘captain cool’.

Santner, though, kept his nerves amid the commotion to hit Stokes’ last ball for a six over long-on to help Dhoni become the only captain with 100 wins, from 166 IPL games.

Former cricketers such as Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan tweeted that MS Dhoni shouldn’t have stormed into the pitch. A few fans reacted to the incident as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 11:03 IST

