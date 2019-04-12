IPL 2019 | ‘Clearly out of line’: Former cricketers react to MS Dhoni’s confrontation with umpires

Mahendra Singh Dhoni notched his 100th win as a captain in the Indian Premier League on Thursday after helping Chennai Super Kings pull off a thrilling chase amid dramatic scenes in the final over.

Dhoni top-scored with 58 off 43 deliveries as Chennai chased down their target of 152 with number eight Mitchell Santner hitting a last-ball six against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The visitors won by four wickets.

But the emotionally-charged encounter witnessed Dhoni losing his cool as he argued an umpiring call in the 20th over after storming on to the field.

Dhoni was bowled by England all-rounder Ben Stokes from the third ball of the final over to leave Chennai needing eight runs off the last three deliveries.

New man Santner then faced a full toss from Stokes that seemed above waist height and the umpire stuck out his hand to signal a no-ball that was over-ruled by his officiating partner at square leg.

An angry Dhoni walked out of the dugout to get into a heated exchange with the umpires as Stokes tried to pacify the supposed ‘captain cool’.

Santner, though, kept his nerves amid the commotion to hit Stokes’ last ball for a six over long-on to help Dhoni become the only captain with 100 wins, from 166 IPL games.

Former cricketers such as Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan tweeted that MS Dhoni shouldn’t have stormed into the pitch. A few fans reacted to the incident as well.

Have always been a big Dhoni admirer, but he was clearly out of line walking out like that. Lucky to get away with just a small fine. #VIVOIPL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 12, 2019

This is not a good look for the game ... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout ... !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

Umpiring standards have been pretty low in this #IPL and that was a no-ball given and reversed. Enough to feel crossed and miffed. But the opposition captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight. #RRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2019

Dhoni got off lightly with only a fine after his pitch invasion last night. There are some things you NEVER do. And we must all hope that it never happens again — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) April 12, 2019

Among the firsts for me in today's game was the sight of Dhoni walking out onto the ground. As @MichaelVaughan said on #CricbuzzLIVE it is something he will realise he shouldn't have done. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2019

If Virat had done this, people would have been talking more about the controversy rather than the result. This is Dhoni and people will brush it under the carpet.. — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) April 11, 2019

When Dhoni entered in ground middle of the match 👇



Rajsthan players to umpire:- bhag bhag sher aaya sher aaya 😂😂 👇 pic.twitter.com/TXxbuvW4SV — prem yadav (@premyad64602116) April 11, 2019

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 11:03 IST