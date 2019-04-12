IPL 2019, KKR vs DC at Eden Gardens, Highlights: As it happened

As it happened: Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 97 and his partnership with Rishabh Pant powered Delhi to a 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders finished their innings at 178/7 in 20 overs with Shubman Gill scoring 65 and Andre Russell hitting 45. Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada and Keemo Paul scalped two wickets each while Ishant Sharma picked 1 wicket.

Follow KKR vs DC highlights below -

23:46 hrs IST Stat attack This is Delhi Capitals is only second win at the Eden Gardens vs Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The last time they won here was way back in 2012. Also, this is the second time this season that DC have beaten KKR.





23:39 hrs IST Ingram finishes the match Colin Ingram hits a four and six and with that, Delhi have gone past the KKR total to register an emphatic seven-wicket win. Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 97 and he would be a bit sad that he wasn’t able to complete his ton.





23:35 hrs IST Required: 12 off 12 DC are on the verge of a stunning win as they now need just 12 runs off 12 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 95 and he is on the cusp of his maiden IPL top. Piyush Chawla to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.





23:31 hrs IST Pant departs for 46 In trying to clear the long on fence, Rishabh Pant is caught in the deep by Kuldeep Yadav off the bowling of Nitish Rana. Colin Ingram comes out to bat now as Delhi edge closer to win. Shikhar Dhawan is also edging closer to a well-deserved century.





23:28 hrs IST Century partnership The 100-run partnership is up between Dhawan and Pant and they bring it up off 67 deliveries. Pant hit a six and four off Russell in the 17th over of the innings to take them closer to a well-deserved win now. 14 runs came from that over from Russell as DC now need 17 off last three overs.





23:23 hrs IST Glorious shot from Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track and hits Kuldeep Yadav for a boundary down the ground. 11th four of the innings for Dhawan as he moves into his 90s now. DC now need 31 off 24 deliveries and one would feel that DC are favourites to win this match from here now.





23:18 hrs IST Dhawan moves into 80 Delhi Capitals are making a short work of the chase as Dhawan is leading them from the front. He hits a boundary off Prasidh to move into his 80s. The young pacer concedes 8 runs from his third over of the innings and his figures read 1/25.





23:14 hrs IST Injury for Pant Rishabh Pan t is down on the ground as he is hit by a Prasidh Krishna delivery into his abdomen. However, he still managed to take single before going down. The umpire have called for the strategic time out to come into effect as Pant is trying to recover from that body blow.





23:09 hrs IST Another expensive over Delhi are doing it easily now in the chase as they are scoring runs at a brisk pace. Rishabh Pant now takes the attack to Piyush Chawla and hits him for two boundaries on the leg side in the 14th over. 12 runs conceded by KKR in that over.





23:04 hrs IST Four and four Shikhar Dhawan hit Lockie Ferguson for a boundary towards extra cover and with that, the 50-run partnership is up between him and Rishabh Pant. Three balls later, Dhawan hit him towards cover for the second boundary of the over. Delhi are scoring runs at a brisk now and are moving closer to the KKR total. 13 runs came from that Lockie Ferguson over.





22:59 hrs IST Boundary-less over from Rana Nitish Rana keeps things tight in his over as he gives away just 7 runs off the 12th over of the chase. More importantly, he didn’t concede any boundary in that over. DC now need 74 off 48 deliveries to beat KKR for the second time this season.





22:55 hrs IST First six for Pant Rishabh Pant hits Kuldeep Yadav for a huge six over long-off for his first maximum of the innings. But Kuldeep pulled things back after getting smacked for a six as he gave away just 2 singles off the next four deliveries.





22:50 hrs IST Fifty for Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan slams a boundary off Carlos Brathwaite towards extra cover and with that he completes his half-century off 32 deliveries. This is Dhawan’s 34th IPL fifty and he celebrates it by hitting a boundary on the next ball as well.





22:44 hrs IST Good over from Kuldeep Kuldeep Yadav bowls a good over and concedes just 3 runs from his second over of the innings. KKR bowlers are making a strong comeback into the match and two wickets in quick succession have helped their cause. Dhawan and Pant are keeping things moving but they haven’t been able to score runs.





22:40 hrs IST First four for Pant Piyush Chawla had bowled a good over by then but then the last ball happened and he conceded 10 runs from the over. Pant goes down on one knee and hits the ball towards long on for his first four of the innings.





22:34 hrs IST Partnership needed After Russell’s wicket over, Kuldeep Yadav bowls a tight over as well as he gives away just 6 runs from his first over of the night. Currently, Delhi are scoring at 8.8 RPO and their required rate is 9. So, Dhawan and Pant don’t need to take any unnecessary risk and just build the innings are two quick wickets.





22:28 hrs IST Shreyas Iyer falls Andre Russell bowls on to the pads of Shreyas Iyer and the right hander edged the ball into the hands of the keeper. Iyer must be living with himself as he has been dismissed off a nothing delivery. Delhi have lost their second wicket now.





22:22 hrs IST Dhawan on the attack Shaw may have fallen but Dhawan is going strong on the other end as he now takes the attack to Andre Russell. He hits him for three boundaries in the over as the all-rounder concedes 13 runs from the over. Delhi have also crossed the 50-run mark now.





22:18 hrs IST Shaw falls Dinesh Karthik takes a brilliant catch as Prithvi Shaw has to depart for 14. KKR have got their first breakthrough of the day as Shaw falls to Prasidh Krishna. He may have given 17 runs from his second over of the night but he managed to scalp the crucial wicket of the Delhi opener.





22:14 hrs IST DRS saves Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan seemed to have edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna and wicket-keeper DK was sure that he had edged the delivery. The umpire said not out but KKR players were convinced and they opted to use the DRS. Replays showed that the fall had nicked the thigh pad and he was given not out. Dhawan celebrates his reprieve by hitting him for another six.





22:10 hrs IST Dhawan joins in the party Shikhar Dhawan joins in the party as he hits a six and four off the first two deliveries off Prasidh Krishna’s over. After that good first over from the pacer he is now being taken for runs in his second over.





22:06 hrs IST SIX and SIX Prithvi Shaw makes his intentions clear as he hits two sixes of Lockie Ferguson in the second over of the innings. The first one he hits over the point fielder and the second one went over the keeper’s head. DC are off to a good start in the chase.





21:59 hrs IST Good first over for KKR Prasidh Krishna gives away just one single in the first over of the innings as KKR have made a strong start in the DC chase. Dhawan played four dot deliveries in the over after Shaw took a single to rotate strike.





21:53 hrs IST DC chase begins Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle and they will begin the Delhi chase. Prasidh Krishna has the new ball in his hand and he will bowl the first over of the innings.





21:45 hrs IST Innings over Kolkata Knight Riders finish their innings at 178/7 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill’s 65 and Andre Russell’s 45 powered them to this score. Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada and Keemo Paul scalped two wickets each while Ishant Sharma picked 1 wicket.





21:38 hrs IST Brathwaite departs Carlos Brathwaite tried to up the ante in the last over of the innings but ended up giving an easy catch to Rahul Tewatia a long on. KKR have lost their seventh wicket now. Delhi are finishing strong despite Piyush Chawla’s couple of boundaries.





21:33 hrs IST Russell departs Chris Morris bowled full and wide and Andre Russell tried to hit the ball over the third man fielder’s head but ended up giving an easy catch to him.Kagiso Rabada took an easy catch as Russell departs 45. KKR have lost their sixth wicket of the innings but more importantly they won’t have to face Russell for the last 10 deliveries.





21:27 hrs IST SIX, SIX and SIX Andre Russell is now hitting everything out of the park as after hitting Morris’s full toss for a six over mid wicket, he hits Rabada for a six in the same region. KKR have also crossed the 150-run mark in the 18th over of the innings. He then celebrates his good hitting with his fourth six of the innings a ball later. And guess what, it also came in the same direction — over deep square leg.





21:22 hrs IST Russell shows his might Kagiso Rabada picked a wicket on the first ball of the 16th over but from there on, he was taken for runs by Andre Russell. He hit a six and four off the final five deliveries to issue a warning to the visitors that he is about to cut loose at this iconic stadium. 12 runs and a wicket came from that over from Russell.





21:17 hrs IST Rabada sends back DK Kagiso Rabada bowled a full delivery into the pads of KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and the right hander flicked the ball into the hands of the fielder at square leg. Kolkata have now lost half their side and all eyes will now be on Andre Russell to help them finish strongly in the match.





21:12 hrs IST Gill falls Shubman Gill will be kicking himself as he throws his wicket away after playing so well. He flicks a Keemo Paul delivery into the hands of Axar Patel who was fielding a short fine leg. Kolkata have lost their fourth wicket of the night.





21:08 hrs IST Six and four Shubman Gill is now taking the attack to Axar Patel as he slams his for a six and four in the 14th over of the innings. Poor bowling from Axar as he bowls a length ball and sees the ball go over his head for a massive six.





21:03 hrs IST Rana falls Nitish Rana was looking good as he has hit a huge six over square leg on the third ball of the 12th over from Morris. But the next delivery, Morris changes his line and bowled full and fast. Rana was comprehensively castles by that delivery from Morris. Kolkata are three down now as Rana falls for 11.





20:58 hrs IST Fifty for Gill Shubhman Gill hits Axar Patel for a huge six down the ground and then takes a single to complete his half-century off 34 deliveries. This is GIl’s second fifty in the IPL and he is leading KKR’s charge in the match. KKR will hope GIll bats for most parts of the innings from here on.





20:53 hrs IST Good spell from Ishant ends Although Ishant Sharma gave away just five runs in his over, he bowled two wides in the 11th over of the innings as well. Delhi have KKR on the ropes at the moment but such things help in blowing off the steam a bit. Ishant finishes with outstanding figures of 1/21 in four overs.





20:47 hrs IST 10 overs bowled Keemo Paul bowls another expensive over as he gives away 8 runs from his over. Although there were no boundaries in the over, he wasn’t able to put pressure and the batsmen managed to take singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard rolling. KKR have score 72 runs after 10 overs





20:42 hrs IST Coach speaks Ricky Ponting says on the sidelines of the match that he is happy with the solid start that Delhi have made in the innings. He also says he is enjoying his time as coach of the side but mentioned that the Super Over against KKR made him lose a few nails.





20:37 hrs IST Brilliant catch by Pant Kagiso Rabada drops the ball short and Robin Uthappa went for the pull shot but ended up edging it. RIshabh Pant time his jump to perfection behind the stump and took a brilliant catch. Uthappa departs for 28 as KKR lose their second wicket of the night.





20:32 hrs IST KKR power past 50 Robin Uthappa hits the first six of the innings off Keemo Paul as the ball goes over the long-on ropes. A ball later, Subhman Gill cuts the ball past the point fielder for his fifth four of the innings. KKR have crossed the 50-run mark and the fifty partnership is also up between these two players.





20:28 hrs IST Axar starts well Spinner Axar Patel tightens the screws around the free-flowing KKR batsmen as he gives away just one run in his first over of the innings. The partnership between these two is already worth over 40 and they have been scoring at a good pace.





20:24 hrs IST Another expensive over for DC Subhman GIll shows his mettle and he hits Ishant Shama for two glorious boundaries on the leg side of the wicket. The youngster is looking in good nick and it bodes well for the home side who opted to promote him up the order in this match. As for Ishant, he gives away 11 runs from his over.





20:20 hrs IST Boundaries galore Robin Uthappa is now taking the attack to Kagiso Rabada as he hits him for three boundaries in the over. Uthappa hit three boundaries off alternate deliveries in the over as KKR are back on track after losing a wicket on the first ball of the match.





20:14 hrs IST Brilliant Ishant 10 dot balls in 2 overs - Ishant Sharma has been brilliant tonight. However, Shubman Gill slammed him for a boundary of the last ball of the third over and Kolkata Knight Riders are 17/0 in 3 overs.





20:06 hrs IST What an over! What an over from Ishant Sharma. A wicket off the very first ball and then five consecutive dot balls. Robin Uthappa was not looking comfortable at all and Ishant took great advantage of it. DC 4/1





20:02 hrs IST Denly castled What a start for Delhi Capitals! Ishant Sharma castles Joe Denly on the first ball of the match as Kolkata Knight Riders are 0/1. The ball moved a bit and Denly’s IPL career is off to a tragic start.





19:57 hrs IST A lot of changes KKR made three changes from the playing eleven of their last match with Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite coming in place of Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney and Chris Lynn. Delhi Capitals made one change with Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane.





19:52 hrs IST Stat attack 2: Shikhar Dhawan needs 2 more catches to reach 100 catches in T20s. 13: Colin Ingram needs 13 more runs to reach 6000 runs in T20s. He will be the fourth South African to reach this milestone after AB de Villiers (7569 runs), David Miller (6318 runs) and JP Duminy (6076 runs). 3: Ishant Sharma needs 3 more wickets to reach 100 T20 wickets. 1: Amit Mishra needs 1 more wicket to reach 150 wickets in the IPL. He will be the second player to reach this milestone after Lasith Malinga (157 wickets). 50: This will be Andre Russell’s 50th match for KKR. 27: Nitish Rana needs 27 more runs to reach 500 runs for KKR in IPL. 2: Andre Russell needs 2 more wickets to reach 50 wickets for KKR in IPL. He will be the third bowler to reach this milestone after Sunil Narine (115 wickets) and Piyush Chawla (60 wickets). 21: Piyush Chawla has 21 wickets against Delhi in IPL, joint most by any bowler against the Capitals. Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh are the other two bowlers with 21 wickets against Delhi in IPL.





19:45 hrs IST Captains corner DK: Last match was an aberration and we didn’t expect to play like that. We have made three changes for this match as one is down with flu and one suffered an injury scare. Iyer: The wicket looks like a belter and we got to know about this yesterday. We have been chasing well that is why this decision.





19:37 hrs IST Playing XIs Kolkata: Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma





19:32 hrs IST Toss update Delhi have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer says during the toss that they have got just one change as Keemo Paul comes in place of Sandeep Lamichanne.





19:25 hrs IST DC predicted XI Coach Ricky Ponting could look at including Trent Boult for this match as the left-arm seamer has the skill-sets to skittle the KKR batting order. Also, in the death overs, he can contain the big Andre Russell threat. Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult





19:20 hrs IST KKR predicted XI Skipper Dinesh Karthik has looked good in patches this season, but has managed only 91 runs at a strike rate of 118.18 in five innings this season - which is his worst start to an IPL season since 2015. He needs to step up and anchor the middle order so that the other stroke-makers around him keep attacking right through the innings. Predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav





19:14 hrs IST Player battle - Russell vs Axar Andre Russell has been in terrific form in this IPL and he will surely be looking to take on Axar Patel. The West Indian has smashed the spinner all over the park in the competition. Russell has scored 47 runs off 21 balls against Axar. However, the spinner has dismissed Russell once in the IPL and he will certainly looking to improve his record against the KKR batsman.





19:08 hrs IST Player battle - Dhawan vs Narine Shikhar Dhawan and Sunil Narine have had an interesting contest in the IPL so far. Dhawan has scored 49 runs off 49 balls against the spinner, while has fallen twice to the West Indian in the competition. Dhawan will surely be cautious in his approach when he faces Narine on Friday, but the spinner has the skills to take Dhawan’s wicket once again.





19:02 hrs IST Player battle - Pant vs Yadav Kuldeep Yadav will be fancying his chances against Rishabh Pant in the IPL as he has a good record against the Delhi batsman. The chinaman bowler has dismissed Pant twice in just nine balls in the Indian Premier League. Pant has managed only nine runs against Kuldeep. Will Pant try to play out the wrist spinner or will he bat aggressively? We will have to wait and see.





18:56 hrs IST Player battle - Shaw vs Chawla The Kolkata Knight Riders are a spin heavy team and therefore Prithvi Shaw even as an opening batsman will have to expect facing spin early on in his innings. It will be interesting to see how Prithvi takes on Chawla as he has batted at a high strike rate against the leg-spinner, but has been dismissed once by Chawla in the IPL. Shaw has scored 25 runs off 20 balls against Chawla in the cash-rich league.





18:50 hrs IST Replacement for KKR KKR signed Matthew Kelly, Australian fast-bowler as a replacement for the injured South African pacer Anrich Nortje for the ongoing edition of the IPL. Kelly, a right-arm pace bowler has played 16 first-class matches, five list-A games, and 12 T20s so far in his career. The 24-year-old Kelly has not featured in any previous editions of the IPL.





18:40 hrs IST Dada’s conflict of interest? A few insiders at Cricket Association of Bengal have claimed that its president Ganguly may have a ‘say’ in the pitch which could assist pacers. “You will know about the nature of the wicket on the day of the match. Whatever it is, whichever team plays well will win, it’s simple,” Ganguly replied on the allegations, even as the Eden Gardens is set to be divided in loyalty.





18:30 hrs IST KKR eye revenge While KKR will look to avenge their first leg defeat, Delhi, who have six points from as many matches, will be looking for their fourth win of the league to return to top-five. While the KKR fans may be anticipating a Russell-mania at the Eden, the nature of the wicket will also play an important role in Friday’s match. Delhi Capitals boasts of a world class pace attack spearheaded by the 23-year-old South African Rabada and that will come in handy against KKR’s batting line-up





18:20 hrs IST Russell-mania Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, KKR’s season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone. His average has been 128.50 while the strike rate is a mind-boggling 212.39, something that has left the opposition clueless on how to stop him.





18:10 hrs IST Previous encounter KKR’s second defeat this season has been at the hands of Delhi Capitals in a dramatic Super Over finish at Kotla with Rabada winning the battle against Russell. Tasked to defend 11 runs in the Super Over, Rabada was smashed for a four by Russell in the first ball, but returned strongly to uproot the middle stump with an inch-perfect yorker, something Ganguly has termed as the “ball of the tournament”.



