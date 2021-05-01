IPL 2021: Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Kane Williamson has replaced David Warner as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the New Zealand skipper will lead the side in the remainder of IPL 2021, the franchise announced on Twitter. Williamson has previously led the Sunrisers in the past, captaining them in the 2018 and 2019 editions when Warner was serving a 12-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

However, Warner was re-appointed captain ahead of the IPL 2020, four years after he had led the franchise to its maiden IPL title in 2016.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of the IPL," SRH said in a statement.

"The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals."

Warner, who has a prolific record with almost 5500 runs at an average of 42.2, hasn't been at his best in the IPL 2021 in terms of both captaincy and batting. He has scored 193 runs from six matches with two half-centuries as under him, the Sunrisers have won just one match out of six, which has placed them right down the bottom of the points table with two points. The franchise added that Warner will continue to play his role to help the team benefit going ahead in the tournament.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," the statement further read.