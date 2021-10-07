IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI vs RR: With Playoffs berth in near sight, will Morgan make any changes?

It's all come down to this last game for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Despite sitting fourth in the points table currently, they are yet to seal their IPL 2021 Playoffs spot. Their fate hangs on a number of scenarios but for now, it's about controlling the controllable. Hence, Eoin Morgan and Co.'s focus will be solely on beating a bruised Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in their final league encounter.

Taking into consideration their dominating win against SRH in their last encounter, the skipper could be tempted to field an unchanged XI. Let's find out why

Here is a look at KKR's Predicted XI vs RR:

1) Shubman Gill: His match-winning fifty on a very treacherous Dubai pitch against SRH only reiterated why he is highly rated and why he is an important member of the side. More than ever this season, KKR need him to give the side another fantastic start.

2) Venkatesh Iyer: Talking about a strong start brings up to a player who has done it better than most in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The stylish left-hander has taken this edition by storm with his stroke-making at the top and then by picking up wickets. Kolkata will expect nothing less in their final league game.

3) Rahul Tripathi: He's been an unsung hero at times but very few Indian batter in the side time the ball as sweetly and effortless as Tripathi. He has shown his potential with mammoth fifties and it's time for him to do it once again if KKR are to qualify for the playoffs.

4) Nitish Rana: His 33-ball 25 may not look aesthetically pleasing but in the context of the game, it was an important knock as he stitched an important match-winning stand with Gill.

5) Dinesh Karthik: He did what he has done best in the last few years. That is finish off the game by getting the last runs in a hurry. His 12-ball 18 proved by the KKR wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain is so important for the team.

6) Eoin Morgan: He hasn't been firing with the bat at all but has done a good job in marshaling his troops. A big innings today and he will boost KKR's chances by a huge margin.

7) Sunil Narine: The hard-hitting left-hander has no issues in clearing the ropes once he gets his eye in. Moreover, his bowling spells, which also stem the opposition's run-flow, are an indispensable asset to the team.

8) Shakib Al Hasan: He returned to the KKR side by finishing with figures of 1/20 in his 4 overs. He also inflicted a runout; with a gun throw to find Kane Williamson short of his crease with a direct hit. He will start as well.

9) Tim Southee: The match also witnessed the Tim Southee of the old; impressive in the powerplay, at the death and among the wickets. He will draw a lot of confidence from his wonderful spell of 2/26 in 4 overs.

10) Varun Chakravarthy: Once again, the Tamil Nadu youngster was pivotal in helping KKR dry up the boundaries of the opposition in the middle over and peg them back with wickets. Kolkata will need him to emulate his economical two-wicket haul against Rajasthan.

11) Shivam Mavi: His figures of 2/29 in 4 overs would have done his confidence a world of good. He has been in and out of the team off late but his disciplined spell may have earned him another go in this all-important match.

Our RR's Predicted XI vs KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

