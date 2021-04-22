Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 6000 IPL runs

Captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player in history to notch up 6000 runs in the Indian Premier league, while batting against Rajasthan Royals in Match 16 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli, the leading run-getter in the IPL was on 5949 runs prior to the start of the game, and a little over 13 years after he played his first IPL match – against KKR back in 2008 – Kohli created history, getting to Mount 6K and cementing his legacy even further.

Kohli, along with Devdutt Padikkal provided a brilliant start to RCB's innings in chase of 178. After Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel picked up three wickets each to limit RR to 177/9, Kohli and Padikkal added a century-plus stand for the opening wicket with both batsmen scoring fifties. Padikkal took 27 balls to get to his maiden half-century of the season, while Kohli required 34 balls.

Kohli reached his half-century with a single down the ground, and got to the 6k-mark with a boundary off a full toss off the bowling of Chris Morris. Kohli had earlier registered scores of 33 against Mumbai Indians, 33 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 5 against Kolkata Knight Riders and his fifty against RR is his first of the season and 41st of his IPL career.