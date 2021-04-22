IND USA
IPL 2021 RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score
Live

RCB vs RR, IPL match Live Score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back against unbeaten Kohli-led RCB

RCB vs RR match Live Score, IPL 2021 16th Match Live Updates: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 05:37 PM IST

RCB vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with a bruised and battered Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. After a successful stint in Chennai, Kohli & Co. have shifted their base to Mumbai and will look to continue their winning spree. A victory tonight will propel them to the top of the points table. The Royals, on the other hand, will look to bounce back as they are reeling at the bottom half of the table with just two points.

Follow all the updates here:

  APR 22, 2021 05:37 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

    Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

  APR 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST

    IPL 2021 RCB vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 16 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals. The battle between North and South will pit experienced skipper Virat Kohli against first-time captain Sanju Samson. It's going to be a challenging game for the 7th -placed Royals when they lock horns with RCB who are yet to lose a game this season. Kohli & Co may look strong on paper but RR have such players who know how to bounce back. Stay tuned with us for regular updates as it's going to be another cracker of a contest tonight.

cricket

RCB vs RR, Live: Sanju Samson's RR look to bounce back against unbeaten RCB

RCB vs RR match Live Score, IPL 2021 16th Match Live Updates: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
cricket

'In absolute awe of the way he plays his shots': Pietersen on India batsman

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 04:42 PM IST
IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen said he 'loves' Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson's performance in the Indian Premier League every year. "I just love Sanju Samson every single year. I'm just in absolute awe of the way he plays his shots and the time that he has to play shots," he said.
cricket

Onus on Mumbai Indians middle-order in Punjab Kings clash

By Rajesh Pansare, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 04:28 PM IST
For Mumbai Indians, most glaring has been the lack of runs from Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya who have pulled off some amazing heists in the past.
cricket

'We will see a lot more sixes and fours coming off his bat': Gavaskar on Dhoni

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar was pleased to see MS Dhoni showing glimpses of his destructive self during Chennai Super Kings' game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
ipl

Du Plessis makes my job easier, says CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad

PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Du Plessis makes my job easier, says CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad
cricket

Problems compound for faltering KKR in IPL 2021

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  The CSK game was another example of how things have gone wrong for KKR. From a hopeless position of being 31 for five, they got themselves within four hits of winning the game, but had done enough mistakes in the tie to again end up on the losing side.
ipl

IPL 2021: CSK restore normalcy after 2020 debacle

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  While the core of the CSK team has stayed intact, the entry of Moeen Ali (bought for 7 crore at the 2021 auction) has been a game-changer. The England all-rounder has been consistent at No. 3 and has contributed with his off-spin too. He has scored 133 runs (SR 152.87) and taken four wickets (eco 6.33) in four games.
cricket

'IPL has had a huge say on how Virat Kohli's overall career has panned out'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:54 PM IST
  IPL 2021, RCB vs RR: Ajit Agarkar said playing for a franchise like RCB which has always had a strong fan base has helped Virat Kohli in dealing with pressure situations much before jumping on the international circuit.
cricket

Rashid says SRH youngster can become 'proper all-rounder for India in future'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 04:02 PM IST
"You will become a proper all-rounder for India in the future who will a lot of matches for his side. You have a lot of ability. If you work hard, you will get the success," Rashid said in a video posted on the official website of IPL.
ipl

Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan says 'matter of time' before he finds form

Reuters | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Kolkata, with the top order wilting again, suffered an 18-run loss, their third in four matches, to Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Wednesday.
cricket

Fleming gives an update on Dhoni's parents after they test positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:44 PM IST
  Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said the situation is 'under control' and CSK will 'monitor' the condition of MS Dhoni's parents, who had tested positive for Covid-19.
cricket

Was it Dhoni's plan to bowl Russell around his legs? MSD gives remarkable reply

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  When Andre Russell was bowled in the second ball of the 12th over by Sam Curran in KKR's chase, which turned out to be a match-changing event, a question surfaced on cricket lovers' minds, did CSK captain MS Dhoni plan it? Dhoni gave a remarkable answer when he was asked about it after CSK's win.
cricket

RCB hope to keep momentum going against stumbling Rajasthan Royals

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 11:26 AM IST
RCB head in to the game after three morale-boosting victories. The Virat Kohli-led side edged past defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener before getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to jump to the top of the points table.
cricket

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  RCB vs RR Live online Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 16 Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals.
cricket

Devdutt Padikkal talks about his dream of 'emulating' Gautam Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  Padikkal, who has been in fantastic form in the last couple of seasons for Karnataka and also for RCB in the IPL, said opening with captain Virat Kohli doesn't put him under pressure. It, in fact, helps him learn a lot.
