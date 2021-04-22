RCB vs RR, IPL match Live Score: Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back against unbeaten Kohli-led RCB

RCB vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with a bruised and battered Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. After a successful stint in Chennai, Kohli & Co. have shifted their base to Mumbai and will look to continue their winning spree. A victory tonight will propel them to the top of the points table. The Royals, on the other hand, will look to bounce back as they are reeling at the bottom half of the table with just two points.

