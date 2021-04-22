RCB vs RR, IPL match Live Score: Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back against unbeaten Kohli-led RCB
RCB vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with a bruised and battered Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. After a successful stint in Chennai, Kohli & Co. have shifted their base to Mumbai and will look to continue their winning spree. A victory tonight will propel them to the top of the points table. The Royals, on the other hand, will look to bounce back as they are reeling at the bottom half of the table with just two points.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 22, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad
Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams
-
APR 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
IPL 2021 RCB vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 16 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals. The battle between North and South will pit experienced skipper Virat Kohli against first-time captain Sanju Samson. It's going to be a challenging game for the 7th -placed Royals when they lock horns with RCB who are yet to lose a game this season. Kohli & Co may look strong on paper but RR have such players who know how to bounce back. Stay tuned with us for regular updates as it's going to be another cracker of a contest tonight.
Get our daily newsletter
RCB vs RR, Live: Sanju Samson’s RR look to bounce back against unbeaten RCB
'In absolute awe of the way he plays his shots': Pietersen on India batsman
Onus on Mumbai Indians middle-order in Punjab Kings clash
'We will see a lot more sixes and fours coming off his bat': Gavaskar on Dhoni
- IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar was pleased to see MS Dhoni showing glimpses of his destructive self during Chennai Super Kings' game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
Du Plessis makes my job easier, says CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad
Problems compound for faltering KKR in IPL 2021
- The CSK game was another example of how things have gone wrong for KKR. From a hopeless position of being 31 for five, they got themselves within four hits of winning the game, but had done enough mistakes in the tie to again end up on the losing side.
IPL 2021: CSK restore normalcy after 2020 debacle
- While the core of the CSK team has stayed intact, the entry of Moeen Ali (bought for ₹7 crore at the 2021 auction) has been a game-changer. The England all-rounder has been consistent at No. 3 and has contributed with his off-spin too. He has scored 133 runs (SR 152.87) and taken four wickets (eco 6.33) in four games.
'IPL has had a huge say on how Virat Kohli's overall career has panned out'
- IPL 2021, RCB vs RR: Ajit Agarkar said playing for a franchise like RCB which has always had a strong fan base has helped Virat Kohli in dealing with pressure situations much before jumping on the international circuit.
Rashid says SRH youngster can become 'proper all-rounder for India in future'
Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan says 'matter of time' before he finds form
Fleming gives an update on Dhoni's parents after they test positive for Covid-19
- Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said the situation is ‘under control’ and CSK will ‘monitor’ the condition of MS Dhoni's parents, who had tested positive for Covid-19.
Was it Dhoni's plan to bowl Russell around his legs? MSD gives remarkable reply
- When Andre Russell was bowled in the second ball of the 12th over by Sam Curran in KKR’s chase, which turned out to be a match-changing event, a question surfaced on cricket lovers' minds, did CSK captain MS Dhoni plan it? Dhoni gave a remarkable answer when he was asked about it after CSK's win.
RCB hope to keep momentum going against stumbling Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- RCB vs RR Live online Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 16 Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals.
Devdutt Padikkal talks about his dream of 'emulating' Gautam Gambhir
- Padikkal, who has been in fantastic form in the last couple of seasons for Karnataka and also for RCB in the IPL, said opening with captain Virat Kohli doesn’t put him under pressure. It, in fact, helps him learn a lot.