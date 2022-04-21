IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: DC climb to 6th spot; Kuldeep goes second among highest wicket-takers

The Delhi Capitals cruised to a 9-wicket victory in the 2022 Indian Premier League game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, thanks to a stellar effort from the Capitals' bowling unit. DC, who came into the game amid a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the camp, bowled the PBKS out on merely 115 before chasing down the target with over 10 overs to spare. Prithvi Shaw (41) and David Warner (60*) forged an 83-run stand in merely 6.3 overs, as the Capitals registered a dominant win at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Among bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each for the Delhi Capitals. (Follow IPL Coverage)

Here's how the points table looks like after PBKS vs DC match...

With the Delhi Capitals registering an emphatic victory over the Mayank Agarwal-led side on Wednesday, the side has jumped to sixth position in the table. Thanks to their aggressive start, the side chased down the target with 61 balls to spare, shooting their Net Run Rate (NRR) up to +0.942. The PBKS, meanwhile, are now 8th.

IPL Points table after April 20,(HT)

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler remains at the top of the table with 375 runs in the edition so far. While there are no players from either DC or PBKS in the top-5, young opener Prithvi Shaw (217) has entered the top-10 among the highest run-scorers. PBKS' Liam Livingstone, meanwhile, is seventh in the table with 226 runs.

IPL Orange Cap list(HT)

Purple Cap

With 13 wickets to his name, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is now second in the list of highest wicket-takers in the edition so far. It has been a season of redemption for Kuldeep so far, who has remained fairly inconsistent with his appearances in the Indian Premier League over the past three seasons. Kuldeep has played in all the games for the Capitals so far, and is only succeeded by Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets) in the table.

Purple cap list.(HT)