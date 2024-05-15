IPL 2024 Orange Cap after DC vs LSG: Rishabh Pant claims 9th spot; who will stop Virat Kohli?

Batting icon Virat Kohli extended his stay at the top of the Orange Cap standings after Delhi Capitals' home game against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Tuesday. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper has emerged as a front-runner to win the Orange Cap this season. RCB icon Kohli has smashed 661 runs in 13 games for Faf du Plessis and Co. in the IPL 2024. Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (ANI)

Former India skipper Kohli is followed by Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has smashed 583 runs in 13 games. The CSK opener has four half-centuries, while RCB superstar Kohli has five fifties this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head and Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan retained their places in the Orange Cap standings after DC's win over LSG at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC skipper Pant scored 33 off 23 balls to help DC post 208-4 in 20 overs. The Delhi Capitals skipper has taken the ninth spot in the Orange Cap standings. Pant has amassed 446 runs in 13 games. With a highest score of 88*, Pant has a strike rate of 155.40 as a middle-order batter. The DC wicketkeeper-batter has slammed three half-centuries for the Delhi-based franchise. LSG's Nicholas Pooran played a fighting knock of 61 off 27 balls after KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis failed to fire for the visitors in Delhi.

However, his knock went in vain as Super Giants lost the match by 19 runs. Pooran has taken the 12th spot in the Orange Cap standings after his quick-fire knock against DC. Pooran has scored 424 runs in 13 games for Rahul's men this season. Australia's Stoinis is placed 18th in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings. LSG skipper Rahul is the leading run-getter for the Super Giants. The LSG skipper is placed seventh in the Orange Cap standings. He has accumulated 465 runs in 13 games for the Super Giants.