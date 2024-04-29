IPL 2024 Points table after CSK vs SRH: Chennai move up to 3rd after thrashing Sunrisers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got a major boost to their net run rate after handing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) a 78-run hiding at the Chepauk Stadium. For SRH, it is a second consecutive defeat in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and, with both being comprehensive losses, their net run rate has taken a big hit. The win could have long-lasting effects on CSK's campaign. (PTI)

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 98 in just 54 balls while Daryl Mitchell finally seemed to have turned around his poor form with a 32-ball 52 as CSK scored 212/3 batting first. SRH were handed a major blow in the powerplay itself, losing Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma for cheap scores in the first four overs. All three wickets were taken by Deshpande.

Nitish Reddy (15) and Aiden Markram (32) tried to steady the ship but Ravindra Jadeja bamboozled the former with a bouncer, while Matheesha Pathirana produced a superb yorker to uproot the middle stump of the South African. At 85-5 in 10.5 overs, Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad joined hands but runs were tough to come by as the bowlers executed their plans to perfectly.

While Jadeja completed a superb spell of 4-0-22-1, Shardul Thakur kept bowling at wide outside off to frustrate the batters as CSK conceded just two boundaries in nine overs after the powerplay. With an improbable 104 needed off 30 balls, Klaasen, Samad, Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed all holed out as Mitchell claimed five catches in the outfield during the match.

CSK back in the top 4

IPL points table after CSK vs SRH(HT)

The comprehensive nature of the victory could have long-lasting effect on the league standings. CSK have moved up to third, having become the fifth side to reach 10 points. However, they are now above SRH, LSG and DC because of their net run rate of 0.810. SRH, on the other hand, see their net run rate slashed to 0.075. SRH had lost their previous match to RCB by 35 runs.

