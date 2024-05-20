IPL 2024 points table after RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals fall to third, Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to second

The IPL 2024 league phase has finally come to an end, with the playoffs scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1, followed by Rajasthan Royals taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 will get a direct berth to the final. Meanwhile, the winner of the Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, for a place in the final. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson greets Kolkata Knight Riders' players.(PTI)

RR and KKR were the final league game of the season, but the match got washed out and RR fell from second to third position. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their league campaign with a four-wicket victory against Punjab Kings.

Chasing 215, SRH reached 215/6 in 19.1 overs, courtesy of a knock of 66 runs off 28 balls by Abhishek Sharma. Initially, Prabhsimran Singh (71) took PBKS to 214/5 in 20 overs. For SRH's bowling department, T Natarajan took two wickets. The result also saw SRH climb to second position in the standings and RR falling to third.

Speaking after the match, SRH's Abhishek said, "It's a matter of time for any batsman. My days are going good so I should utilize it for my team. I wanted to contribute as the target was big today. I think I have told this before, during SMAT I was clear how I was going to play and dominate (during IPL). He (Lara) was our coach as well, have done some work with him, he's in touch. That's helping me now. Just waiting for the loose balls, I am going hard against them and trying to put them (bowlers) under pressure. I was talking to Nitish, the more I was waiting it was getting easier for me. I was ready for that (playing against Harshal). I was trying to take a single but fortunately got a boundary (one of the balls.) I want to thank the crowd, special mention to pitch curator and groundsmen. They have given pitches that have suited our style."

IPL 2024 points table after RR vs KKR

KKR ended the league phase in pole position, with 20 points in 14 matches. Meanwhile, SRH (17) climbed to second place, followed by RR (17) in third and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (14) in fourth.

Chennai Super Kings (14) are fifth in the standings, followed by Delhi Capitals (14) in sixth place. Lucknow Super Giants (14) are seventh, Gujarat Titans (12) are eighth, Punjab Kings (10) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (8) finished bottom of the standings.