IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG: Siraj aims to end horrid run against Rahul, Kohli 1 hit away; check head-to-head record

Seeking consistency in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), misfiring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on matchday 15 of the tournament. The perennial underachievers in the world's richest T20 league, RCB have failed to defend their totals in two games so far this season. However, RCB's only win (vs Punjab Kings) arrived while chasing at home. It's Mohammed Siraj vs KL Rahul as RCB are set to host LSG(AFP-AP)

Placed ninth on the IPL 2024 table after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians, RCB have a below-par net run rate of -0.711 after their first three games. Visitors Lucknow are level on points but Rahul and Co. have a better net run rate than the hosts. Ranked sixth in the IPL 2024 standings, the Lucknow Super Giants opted to use their captain as an Impact Sub.

Justin Langer to make KL Rahul Impact Sub again?

Easing the LSG skipper back from his injury, the Super Giants can rope Deepak Hooda into their lineup if Rahul is not declared fit for the away game. However, Rahul is likely to lead Lucknow in Bengaluru. The LSG skipper has an exceptional record against RCB's strike bowler - Mohammed Siraj. Former RCB star Rahul has batted at a strike rate of 181.13 against Siraj.

Can Siraj shine for RCB?

Speedster Siraj has struggled to take regular wickets this season. The India pacer has bagged only two wickets in three outings at the IPL 2024. The RCB fast bowler has an awful average of 55.00 and an unimpressive economy rate of 10.00. As per the Purple Cap standings, no RCB bowler has managed to break into the top 20. Siraj's teammate, Yash Dayal, is ranked 22nd with three wickets in as many matches at the IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli one hit away…

With pacers having a forgetful show in the powerplay, RCB can unleash Glenn Maxwell early against LSG batters. RCB's Maxwell has dismissed Quinton de Kock twice and the spinner went for 45 runs in 49 balls against the Proteas batter. Talking about RCB's batting lineup, skipper Du Plessis has smashed 219 runs in his four innings against Lucknow. Former RCB skipper Kohli needs to score just one run to regain the top spot in the Orange Cap standings.

Head-to-head record

The upcoming match will be LSG's fifth meeting with RCB in the T20 tournament. RCB are leading the head-to-head race with three wins over LSG in the IPL 2024. Debutants in the 2022 season, the Super Giants have only won a single game against Bengaluru.