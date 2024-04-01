Sanjay Manjrekar tells Wankhede crowd to 'behave' over Hardik Pandya boos; MI skipper's sheepish smiles sums up emotions

It seems like fan wars over the captaincy saga at the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp have taken an ugly route in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before Hardik Pandya marshalled his troops for Mumbai's first home game of the new season, supporters booed Rohit Sharma's successor at the traditional coin toss. A packed Wankhede Stadium expressed their reservations about Hardik - the captain, following his ascension to the captaincy throne in his homecoming game. Sanjay Manjrekar warned the Wankhede crowd after Hardik Pandya was booed at home(IPL)

Hardik was at the receiving end of fans’ booing after former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar gave the MI skipper a traditional welcome in Mumbai. "Two captains with me - Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, a big round of applause, ladies and gentlemen," Manjrekar said before the coin toss. Instead of receiving a hero’s welcome, Hardik was treated like an away team player as if he was not playing for the home side. With Hardik receiving a hostile reception from MI fans at Wankhede, Manjrekar issued the crowd an early warning. "Behave," Manjrekar thundred on-air.

After Manjrekar came out in strong support of Hardik at the coin toss, the MI skipper was all smiles as the India all-rounder confirmed that the host side has picked an unchanged playing XI against the 2008 champions. “We were planning to bowl first. It's quite exciting to be a part of this game. We always look forward to the future, need to follow the process. Looking forward to playing a brand of cricket everyone enjoys. Playing the same team,” Hardik said after RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in MI's backyard.

Pandya was loudly booed when he arrived to bowl for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 opener against his former franchise - Gujarat Titans. Pandya guided the 2022 winners to back-to-back finals before joining MI for IPL 2024. Hardik was subjected to rancorous reception after MI lost the high-scoring thriller to 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier this season.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.