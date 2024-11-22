New Delhi [India], : The Indian Premier League auctions will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday and Monday and there could be many surprises as franchises look to build their teams for the upcoming season. IPL 2025: Some dark horses teams can target at mega auction

While Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, and Sam Curran are expected to trigger bidding wars, there are a few players who are flying under the radar and could spark a frenzy among all 10 cricket teams at the auctions.

Punjab Kings will have the biggest purse going into the auction having retained just two uncapped players and will have greater flexibility. Meanwhile, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, having used all six retentions, face a tougher task.

A pool of 574 players, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas talents, will be up for grabs at the auctions.

Here are the five players who might spring surprises on the auction day:

James Anderson :

James Anderson, who retired in July this year as Test cricket's most prolific fast bowler, will be the oldest player at the IPL 2025 auction at 42 years.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, 38, will be the oldest Indian player in the auction. With 704 Test wickets to his name, Anderson is the only fast bowler in history to breach the 700-wicket mark in the longest format.

Renowned for his ability to move the ball both ways, Anderson could thrive under Indian conditions, particularly under lights when the ball tends to do more.

Anderson has never been part of the T20 cricket leagues in his career. However, his impressive record in India further strengthens his case as a reliable option for teams seeking a seasoned campaigner.

His availability for a full season and wealth of experience make him a compelling prospect for teams like Chennai Super Kings, known for backing experienced players.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi :

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old rising star from the Indian state of Bihar, is the youngest cricketer in IPL history to be shortlisted for the auctions. South African pacer Kwena Maphaka, 18, will be the youngest overseas player at IPL 2025 auctions.

Vaibhav first grabbed headlines with his stellar performances for Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy last year and has shown no signs of slowing down.

In January, he made his first-class debut in Bihar's Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai. In September, when he made his India U-19 debut in a youth Test against Australia in Chennai, he smashed 104 off just 62 balls. His 58-ball hundred at Chepauk was the fastest by an Indian in youth Tests and the second-fastest overall, as per Olympics.com.

As a left-handed batter with a fearless approach, Vaibhav offers a rare combination of youth and flair. Teams seeking a long-term prospect might go all in for the teenage prodigy.

Brandon McMullen : Brandon McMullen was the standout performer in Scotland's inspiring campaign at the T20 World Cup, leading from the front with two fifties in four matches.

McMullen, 25, has a habit of saving his best for Australia. He smashed a blistering 60 off 34 balls in the World Cup against the former champions.

Scotland set a challenging target of 181 but Australia narrowly clinched victory with just two balls to spare.

Three of McMullen's six T20I fifties have come against Australia, underscoring his ability to thrive against top-tier opposition. He is also a valuable all-rounder with his right-arm medium-fast bowling.

One of only three players from associate nations in the IPL 2025 auction pool, McMullen's skill set could attract interest from various teams. He is the only player from Scotland in the IPL 2025 auction player list.

Unmukt Chand :Unmukt Chand, who famously led India to the U-19 ODI World Cup title in 2012, is one of two USA players in the IPL 2025 auction pool. Having moved to the USA to chase his dream of playing international cricket, Chand is now eyeing a return to the IPL.

A veteran of six IPL seasons from 2011 to 2016, Chand's stint in the tournament saw him play 21 matches for franchises Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, scoring 300 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100. While his IPL numbers don't stand out, Chand brings experience and a fresh perspective from his time in the USA.

Ali Khan

Born and raised in Pakistan, Ali Khan moved to the United States at the age of 18 and now represents them on the international stage. He was instrumental in USA's historic run at the T20 World Cup 2024, where they stunned Pakistan and advanced to the second round.

Khan also produced a fiery spell against India, where he knocked over Rishabh Pant's stumps to leave India struggling at 39/3 before Suryakumar Yadav's half-century steadied the innings, as per Olympics.com.

The 33-year-old fast bowler is a seasoned campaigner in T20 leagues across the globe. He was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2020 season but could not make his IPL debut.

