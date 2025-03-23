Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL 2025: 'The Ahmed Show' at Chepauk restricts MI to 155/9 against CSK

ANI |
Mar 23, 2025 09:28 PM IST

A 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 36/3 and a fine cameo by Deepak Chahar pushed MI to a respectable total, while spinner Noor impressed in his debut outing in yellow.

Chennai [India], : A four-wicket haul from Noor Ahmed and a sensational powerplay spell by Khaleel Ahmed helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/9 in 20 overs during their highly-anticipated Indian Premier League campaign opener at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

IPL 2025: 'The Ahmed Show' at Chepauk restricts MI to 155/9 against CSK
IPL 2025: 'The Ahmed Show' at Chepauk restricts MI to 155/9 against CSK

A 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 36/3 and a fine cameo by Deepak Chahar pushed MI to a respectable total, while spinner Noor impressed in his debut outing in yellow.

After CSK won the toss and opted to field first, pacer Khaleel Ahmed got a dream start as he got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck as he attempted a flick which landed into Shivam Dube's hands. MI was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks did collect some boundaries as they pummelled Sam Curran for three boundaries in the second over. But Khaleel made a mess out of Rickelton's stumps, removing him for 13 in seven balls. MI was 24/2 in 2.2 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his homecoming with the scalp of Will Jacks for just 11. MI was 36/3 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took MI through the remainder of the powerplay, with MI at 52/3 in six overs and Suryakumar and Tilak unbeaten. MI reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

Tilak was navigating well against spinners, collecting a couple of sixes. MI was 82/3 in 10 overs, with Tilak and Suryakumar unbeaten.

A game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed choked MI with spin, as he removed Suryakumar , Robin Minz and Tilak . MI was 96/6 in 13 overs.

MI reached the 100-run mark in 14 overs, with all-rounders Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner holding the fort.

Noor got the scalp of Naman Dhir for 17 in 12 balls, making him his fourth wicket. MI was 118/7 in 16.1 overs. He ended his figures at 4/18 in four overs.

Mitchell Santner was trapped leg-before-wicket by Nathan Ellis for 11 in 13 balls, with MI at 128/8 in 18 overs.

Khaleel removed Trent Boult for 1, but Deepak Chahar put up a fight with the bat, scoring a valuable 28* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes, taking MI to 155/9 in their 20 overs.

Noor and Khaleel were top wicket-takers for CSK, while Ellis and Ashwin got a wicket each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with SRH vs RR Live Score and CSK vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with SRH vs RR Live Score and CSK vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On