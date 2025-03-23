Chennai [India], : A four-wicket haul from Noor Ahmed and a sensational powerplay spell by Khaleel Ahmed helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/9 in 20 overs during their highly-anticipated Indian Premier League campaign opener at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday. IPL 2025: 'The Ahmed Show' at Chepauk restricts MI to 155/9 against CSK

A 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 36/3 and a fine cameo by Deepak Chahar pushed MI to a respectable total, while spinner Noor impressed in his debut outing in yellow.

After CSK won the toss and opted to field first, pacer Khaleel Ahmed got a dream start as he got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck as he attempted a flick which landed into Shivam Dube's hands. MI was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks did collect some boundaries as they pummelled Sam Curran for three boundaries in the second over. But Khaleel made a mess out of Rickelton's stumps, removing him for 13 in seven balls. MI was 24/2 in 2.2 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his homecoming with the scalp of Will Jacks for just 11. MI was 36/3 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took MI through the remainder of the powerplay, with MI at 52/3 in six overs and Suryakumar and Tilak unbeaten. MI reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

Tilak was navigating well against spinners, collecting a couple of sixes. MI was 82/3 in 10 overs, with Tilak and Suryakumar unbeaten.

A game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed choked MI with spin, as he removed Suryakumar , Robin Minz and Tilak . MI was 96/6 in 13 overs.

MI reached the 100-run mark in 14 overs, with all-rounders Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner holding the fort.

Noor got the scalp of Naman Dhir for 17 in 12 balls, making him his fourth wicket. MI was 118/7 in 16.1 overs. He ended his figures at 4/18 in four overs.

Mitchell Santner was trapped leg-before-wicket by Nathan Ellis for 11 in 13 balls, with MI at 128/8 in 18 overs.

Khaleel removed Trent Boult for 1, but Deepak Chahar put up a fight with the bat, scoring a valuable 28* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes, taking MI to 155/9 in their 20 overs.

Noor and Khaleel were top wicket-takers for CSK, while Ellis and Ashwin got a wicket each.

