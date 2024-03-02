Ishan Kishan refused BCCI's offer at redemption in Test series against England before Dhruv Jurel's heroics: Report

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not included in BCCI's annual retainers after the two repeatedly ignored the board's orders to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. However, it seems that around the time BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent a letter to centrally contracted players not to prioritise the IPL over domestic cricket, Ishan was given a shot at redemption by the board before Dhruv Jurel capitalised on his absence to carve out a heroic performance in Ranchi and help India claim the five-match Test series against England. Ishan Kishan last played for India in November

Ishan last played for India in November 2023, in the home T20I series against Australia. In December, midway through the tour of South Africa, he pulled out, reportedly citing mental health fatigue. He thereafter missed the T20I contest against Afghanistan at home before discussion began over his possible return during the England Test series with the management not eager to continue with KL Rahul as their wicketkeeper-batter on spinning tracks.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When Ishan was not picked for the series, India's head coach Rahul Dravid explained that the youngster needed to make himself available first and that he ought to show some game time to prove his eligibility. The former India batter also added that the management has been in constant touch with Ishan.

Despite Dravid's words, the Indian team management gave Ishan a shot at redemption, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, offering him a way into the Test squad for the series against England. But the 25-year-old refused it, saying that he wasn't ready yet.

Although the report doesn't specify the timing, it is likely that the Indian team made the request after Rahul was ruled out of the second Test match with the management concerned about KS Bharat's disappointing run of form with the bat. The latter was removed from the XI after the opening two matches in the series, before Jurel made his debut in Rajkot. The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his abilities in the third Test, both with the bat and gloves, before scoring a match-winning 90 in Ranchi to help India seal the series.

Jurel's maiden Test fifty helped India reduce the first-innings deficit to 46 runs in the fourth Test before he scored a patient 39 not out in the second innings to guide India to a five-wicket win. Jurel was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his efforts.