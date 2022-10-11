‘I’ve been given instructions to be ready…': Sanju Samson drops big hint on his India future

Sanju Samson has done everything that was in his hands in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa to make a solid case for a permanent spot in India's ODI XI and also in the T20I team after this World Cup. The talented right-hander, who narrowly missed a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad, losing out to Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, has been in top form in the first two matches against South Africa. What would impress the selectors and the Indian team management more is the fact that Samson's impact innings came while batting at No.5.

Samson nearly took India over the line with a sparkling knock of 86* off 63 balls in the first ODI in Lucknow and then backed that up with another important knock of 30* off 36 balls to take India home in the second match in Ranchi. Shreyas Iyer has been India's top-scorer in the series so far but Samson has looked the most composed batter.

Ahead of the start of the series-deciding final ODI in New Delhi, the Rajasthan Royals captain, said he has been asked to be ready by the Indian team management to play in every situation.

"I have been practising different types of roles in the last couple of years, I have put in time to understand the types of roles in different teams. I have been given instructions to be ready and do this in the last one year. Physically I have been doing a lot of top-order batting, but mentally I am trying to understand the game and how to react according to the situation, a lot of learning has gone into this. It's important to keep the focus on the process, that has been the talk in the team meetings," Samson said.

India's captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field first after a wet outfield delayed the start by half an hour. India went in with an unchanged XI for the series decider.

David Miller has stepped up to lead South Africa in captain Temba Bavuma and vice-captain Keshav Maharaj's absence.

Samson will once again look to make an impact on Tuesday.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

