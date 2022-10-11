Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI: Rain threat looms large as Dhawan-led IND eye series win against SA
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI: Rain threat looms large as Dhawan-led IND eye series win against SA

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will eye a series win against South Africa following an emphatic performance in the previous game in Ranchi, but rain could play spoilsport in Delhi in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI. 

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score: Team India will be aiming for a series victory against South Africa, following a brilliant seven-wicket victory in the Ranchi ODI. However, the rain threat looms large over the series decider in Delhi, that has been seeing thunderstorms since the previous weekend. In the second ODI, India produced a magnificent batting performance with Shreyas Iyer notching his second century in the format, while youngster Ishan Kishan scoring 93 off just 84 deliveries. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj also took three wickets while conceding only 38 in 10 overs, as South Africa had scored 278/7. The weather conditions in Delhi are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with occasional showers expected.

Follow all the updates here:

    India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IND vs SA 3rd ODI from Delhi! Team India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will be aiming a second-successive win to clinch the series while Temba Bavuma's South Africa will be desperate for a win to improve their position in the ODI Super League points table.

