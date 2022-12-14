I've never tasted any dish like that ever again': Kohli remembers favourite Chinese dish in his youth

Former India captain Virat Kohli's diet regimen is no secret. He follows a strict menu which excludes spicy and unhealthy food. Known among his peers as a fitness freak, Kohli had turned vegetarian to focus on his physique and body to the demands of modern day cricket.

But as a youngster Kohli was not like this before getting established as a world-class cricketer. Earlier a non-vegetarian, he used to enjoy a variety of food items that included Chinese cuisine too. In a recent interaction with Michelin starred Indian chef, Vikas Khanna reminisced fond memories from his youth when he used to visit a food outlet called 'Chuk Chuk Mail'.

"We used to go to a Chinese restaurant. That van's name was 'Chuk Chuk Mail'. The manchow soup and fried rice served over there... I have never tasted any Chinese dish like that ever again," Virat Kohli said during the conversation with master-chef Vikas Khanna at the former's restaurant in Mumbai.

"So many interesting conversations about food, life and travel. It was a delight to host you at @one8.commune, Vikas paaji. See you soon," posted Kohli on Instagram.

The right-handed batter is currently a part of India's tour of Bangladesh. In the third One-Day International(ODI) of the series on Saturday, he notched up his 72nd international century which was his 44th hundred in ODI cricket. It was his first century in the 50-over format in 25 innings, stretched across 1214 days. With his blazing ton, he went past Ricky Ponting and is currently on the second spot among batters to have hit the highest number of centuries in international cricket. India legend Sachin Tendulkar who has a 100 centuries to his name in international cricket, is the first on the list.

