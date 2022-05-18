‘I’ve seen Chris Gayle taking time': Ishan Kishan's reply to questions on his struggles in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan had had below-par IPL 2022. A lot was expected from the left-hander after he was bought for a record ₹15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians in the mega auctions in February this year mainly due to his performances for the franchise in the last two seasons. But the talented wicketkeeper-batter failed to live up to the expectations. Such was MI batters' show in this IPL that despite scoring 370 runs, Kishan emerged as MI's second-highest run-scorer. When asked about his struggles this year, especially to bat freely like he does normally, Kishan gave Chris Gayle's example and said it can happen to even the best.

"Even the biggest of players (can struggle), I have seen the likes of Chris Gayle taking time (to start hitting)," Kishan said at the post-match conference after MI lost by three runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

"Every day is a new day, every match is new. Some day, you get a good start, some day, opposition bowlers come prepared and they bowl the balls at good areas.

"The planning inside the dressing room may be different from what the outside people want."

He said his role was not about hitting straightaway without analysing the situation of the game.

"In cricket, it can never be sure that you have just one role and I will just go out and hit the ball. If you think about the team, it is more important to understand about your role," Kishan, who scored 43 off 34 balls, said."If the opposition bowlers are bowling well you need to give respect to them and if you can save wicket it makes easier for the batters coming later.

"There cannot be just one situation. Some day, you need to go all out when you are chasing a big total, some day, you need to analyse the strength of opposition team whether they have good bowlers to bowl at the death or not, or whether we have to save wickets or not."

