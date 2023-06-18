Watch: James Anderson exacts revenge on Alex Carey, achieves massive feat with 1st Ashes 2023 wicket against Australia

Breaking a frustrating 118-run partnership for the Three Lions on Day 3 of the Ashes 2023 opener against Australia, veteran England pacer James Anderson bagged the all-important wicket of Alex Carey to open his series account at Edgbaston. The senior pacer bowled a brilliant delivery to get the better of the on-song batter on Sunday. Speedster Anderson also scripted history by taking his first wicket of the Ashes 2023 between arch-rivals England and Australia. James Anderson scripted history by taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey(Reuters-ECB Twitter )

Carey, who was dropped by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in the first session on Day 3 at Edgbaston, smashed back-to-back boundaries in the 99th over by Anderson. Making amends in the same over, the England pacer came up with the wobble-seam ball to dismiss the Aussie batter. A pumped-up Anderson bowled Carey for 66 as Pat Cummins’ Australian side was reduced to 338/6 in the 1st innings of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Anderson rewrites history in Ashes opener

Anderson also bagged his 1100th first-class wicket by dismissing Carey for 66 off 99 balls. According to CricViz Analyst, around 73% of Anderson's deliveries to Carey (on Day 3) were in and around the stump line as the senior pacer was keen on attacking the stumps of the Aussie batter. England pacer Anderson is the leading wicket-taking fast bowler in international cricket. One of the most skilful bowlers in the history of red-ball cricket, Anderson has taken 686 wickets in Test cricket.

The England speedster has played 180 Test matches for the Three Lions. He is the second-most capped player in the history of Test cricket. The 40-year-old made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at the Lord's back in 2003. Talking more about the match, Anderson only finished the 1st innings with a single wicket on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. The senior pacer bowled 21 overs and leaked 53 runs. Visitors Australia lost four wickets for 14 runs as England managed to take a seven-run lead over Cummins and Co. in the 1st Test.

