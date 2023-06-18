Home / Cricket / Watch: James Anderson exacts revenge on Alex Carey, achieves massive feat with 1st Ashes 2023 wicket against Australia

Watch: James Anderson exacts revenge on Alex Carey, achieves massive feat with 1st Ashes 2023 wicket against Australia

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 18, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Pacer James Anderson scripted history by taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey on Day 3 of the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England.

Breaking a frustrating 118-run partnership for the Three Lions on Day 3 of the Ashes 2023 opener against Australia, veteran England pacer James Anderson bagged the all-important wicket of Alex Carey to open his series account at Edgbaston. The senior pacer bowled a brilliant delivery to get the better of the on-song batter on Sunday. Speedster Anderson also scripted history by taking his first wicket of the Ashes 2023 between arch-rivals England and Australia.

James Anderson scripted history by taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey(Reuters-ECB Twitter )
James Anderson scripted history by taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey(Reuters-ECB Twitter )

Carey, who was dropped by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in the first session on Day 3 at Edgbaston, smashed back-to-back boundaries in the 99th over by Anderson. Making amends in the same over, the England pacer came up with the wobble-seam ball to dismiss the Aussie batter. A pumped-up Anderson bowled Carey for 66 as Pat Cummins’ Australian side was reduced to 338/6 in the 1st innings of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

ALSO READ: Moeen Ali found guilty of breaching Code of Conduct in 1st Ashes Test, ICC fines 25% of match fee

Anderson rewrites history in Ashes opener

Anderson also bagged his 1100th first-class wicket by dismissing Carey for 66 off 99 balls. According to CricViz Analyst, around 73% of Anderson's deliveries to Carey (on Day 3) were in and around the stump line as the senior pacer was keen on attacking the stumps of the Aussie batter. England pacer Anderson is the leading wicket-taking fast bowler in international cricket. One of the most skilful bowlers in the history of red-ball cricket, Anderson has taken 686 wickets in Test cricket.

The England speedster has played 180 Test matches for the Three Lions. He is the second-most capped player in the history of Test cricket. The 40-year-old made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at the Lord's back in 2003. Talking more about the match, Anderson only finished the 1st innings with a single wicket on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. The senior pacer bowled 21 overs and leaked 53 runs. Visitors Australia lost four wickets for 14 runs as England managed to take a seven-run lead over Cummins and Co. in the 1st Test.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ashes series james anderson alex carey + 1 more
ashes series james anderson alex carey
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out