Jasprit Bumrah dealing with 'back spasm', India could be without their stand-in captain in final innings of Sydney Test

Jasprit Bumrah left Indian fans in a state of worry during the second session of Day 2 in the ongoing Sydney Test against Australia. The India captain, expected to bowl a few more overs after the break, went off the field after just one over. A few minutes later, Bumrah was seen leaving the SCG alongside the Indian medical staff, heading to a nearby hospital for scans. India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day two of the fifth Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

It wasn’t until later in the day that Prasidh Krishna provided some clarity. Speaking to the media after the close of play, the India pacer confirmed that Bumrah was dealing with a back spasm. "Jasprit Bumrah has a back spasm. The medical team is monitoring him so let's see," Krishna said.

Although the exact nature of the injury remains uncertain, the confirmation of a back spasm adds a layer of concern to India's bowling attack, especially with the series on the line.

Bumrah’s injury is a major blow for India, as the pacer has been their star performer throughout the series. He tops the wicket-taking charts with 32 scalps and has been a constant threat with the ball, leading the Indian bowling attack.

Bumrah also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring a quickfire 22 off 17 balls in India’s first innings to help them reach a total of 185. His presence has been vital for India, with several key players lacking form throughout the series.

In Bumrah’s absence, Virat Kohli, the stand-in captain for India, will continue leading the side if Bumrah is unable to return to the field.

India lead by 145 runs

Despite the setback, India ended Day 2 with a lead of 145 runs, having reached 141/6 by stumps. The onus now falls on Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to stretch the lead to 200 and set Australia a challenging target.

Australia, who were bowled out for 181 in their first innings, are looking to bounce back, but India remain in the driver’s seat.

With Bumrah’s fitness still uncertain, the Indian team will continue to monitor his progress closely, hoping that their spearhead can recover in time to play a key role in the final innings of this crucial Test match.