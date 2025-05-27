Kapil Dev glad 'expectations are not high' from India in England after BCCI, Agarkar elect Shubman Gill as Test captain

Shubman Gill's appointment as India's next Test captain hasn't exactly pleased a lot of former cricketers. The legendary Anil Kumble feels Gill is yet to establish himself as a frontline batter in the side, let alone be named the skipper, whereas Virender Sehwag believes Gill was the third-best option to replace Rohit Sharma behind Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. And to be fair, their opinions are valid too, to a certain extent. Kapil Dev, left, believes in Shubman Gill(PTI/AFP)

Gill has played all of 32 Tests, and his average of 35.5 is unbecoming of a future India captain. Then again, the BCCI and its selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, didn't make the decision in haste. Gill's appointment as captain is not for the player he currently is, but for what he can become. At just 25, Gill has the world and his entire career ahead of him and going by what his peers have to say about him, Gill is ready to usher Indian cricket into a new era.

For a change, Gill has found support from none other than India's first-ever World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, who has all the faith in the youngster to pass the test of captaincy with flying colours. Kapil is confident that with experienced campaigners like Bumrah and Pant around, Gill will thrive in his role as captain. Besides, with no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India will be flying under the radar, which Kapil doesn't think is too bad after all.

"It is good the expectations are not high because the team is young. It will help Gill and his team. It is sometimes better to be underdogs. You can perform better. For me, Gill is a player ready to take on the world. With support from (Jasprit) Bumrah, I am sure Gill will emerge as a strong captain. He will learn to shoulder responsibility; a good form with the bat should help him achieve his goal. I am happy for Gill because he looks like a solid batsman. He should remember never to relax when playing in England," Kapil told Sportstar.

"Patience will be the key in England. Much will depend on how the bowlers perform. The plan should be simple – take wickets at critical stages and keep the opposition under pressure. The batters must show patience in the middle since the conditions can be extremely challenging. The bowlers can bounce back in every session in England. Let Gill remember that he has been chosen based on his talent. I want him to enjoy his cricket. There are competent members on the team to help him move his dream forward. He has to stay positive."

England Not going to be easy, reminds Kapil Dev

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, and having already lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 in Australia, Gill has a stiff challenge. Kapil himself didn't have the best of outings as India's Test captain, winning just 4 out of the 34 matches he led in. However, Kapil was the captain when India registered one of their most famous win in England in 186. It won't be easy, reminds Kapil, but the Pataudi Trophy could well be the beginning of a brand new chapter in Indian cricket.

"It is always tough to play in England because of the exacting conditions. Also, the home team can throw up new challenges in conditions they are better placed to exploit, but this Indian team, with a new captain, raises hopes of a new era to look forward to," Kapil added.

"It won’t be easy. It is never easy in England and Australia, but someone must take responsibility. Gill is the man suited to assume the role of a leader. The selectors have weighed all the strong points and made him the captain with a purpose, a long-term investment. He will need the support of the team and the fans. He is young and will learn to give his best and bring the best out of the boys."