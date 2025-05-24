Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shubman Gill is India's 37th Test captain: Full list of players who led the Indian cricket team in Test matches

ByHT Sports Desk
May 24, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Shubman Gill is the new face and Test captain of the Indian cricket team, joining a long, prestigious list of players to have led Team India. 

Shubman Gill has been appointed India's newest Test captain, replacing the just-retired Rohit Sharma and will kickstart his tenure with the five-match series against England starting June 20 at Leeds. The announcement was made official on Saturday, when the 15-member squad was picked for the upcoming tour. With this, Gill, 25, becomes the 37th cricketer to captain India in Test cricket. It also means that for the first time ever, Indian cricket has three captains – Gill in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and Rohit in ODIs.

Shubman Gill will lead India in to the next World Test Championship cycle(AFP)
Shubman Gill will lead India in to the next World Test Championship cycle(AFP)

Gill's elevation does not come as a surprise; it does, however, bring to the fore some justified questions: Is Gill the best candidate the selectors had? For the longest time, Jasprit Bumrah was believed to be Rohit's successor, but his back injury in Australia shelved those plans. Rishabh Pant, who has established his mettle with the bat overseas, was another name, but the BCCI and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar felt that Pant is best suited as Gill's deputy. Gill's appointment as India's full-time Test captain sets him apart from Rahul and Bumrah, who took on the role only as temporary stand-ins.

Gill has struggled batting away from India, especially SENA nations. Although he boasts a decent record in Tests – 1893 runs from 32 matches at an average of just over 35 – the fact that only 649 of those have come away from home is concerning. His highest of 110 was against Bangladesh in 2022, and the next-best of 91 came back in 2021 at the Gabba.

From CY Nayudu to Shubman Gill, check full list of India's Test captains

Nonetheless, Gill joins a prestigious list of captains who have led India. From their first-ever Test skipper, CK Nayudu, in 1932 against England, to the most successful, Virat Kohli, Gill has some elite company, including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Rohit and more. From the lot, Kohli, of course, remains India's most successful Test skipper with 40 wins from 68 matches, followed by Dhoni's 21. Ganguly isn't far behind at 21. Here's a look at the players who have captained India over its 589-Test history.

Full list of India’s men’s Test captains
No.CaptainPlayedWonLostDrawn/TiedWin percentage
1C K Nayudu40310
2Maharajkumar of Vizianagram30210
3Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi30120
4Lala Amarnath1526713.33
5Vijay Hazare141587.14
6Vinoo Mankad60150
7Ghulam Ahmed30210
8Polly Umrigar822425
9Hemu Adhikari10010
10Datta Gaekwad40400
11Pankaj Roy10100
12Gulabrai Ramchand512220
13Nari Contractor1222816.67
14Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi409191222.5
15Chandu Borde10100
16Ajit Wadekar1644825
17Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan50230
18Sunil Gavaskar47983019.14
19Bishan Singh Bedi22611527.27
20Gundappa Viswanath20110
21Kapil Dev34472311.76
22Dilip Vengsarkar1025320
23Ravi Shastri1100100
24Krishnamachari Srikkanth40040
25Mohammad Azharuddin4714141929.79
26Sachin Tendulkar25491216
27Sourav Ganguly4921131542.86
28Rahul Dravid25861132
29Virender Sehwag       421150
30Anil Kumble1435621.42
31Mahendra Singh Dhoni6027181545
32Virat Kohli6840171158.82
33Ajinkya Rahane      640266.67
34KL Rahul321066.67
35Rohit Sharma24129350
36Jasprit Bumrah312033.33

As the table shows, leading India in Test cricket is a formidable challenge, with only a select few captains achieving more than 10 victories. Just five have reached this milestone: Azharuddin, Ganguly, Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit.

Tendulkar, at 23 years and 169 days, remains India's youngest Test captain. He took over against Australia in the Delhi Test in 1996, which India won comprehensively. The rest of his captaincy tenure, however, tanked, as Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batter of all time, finished with just four wins from 25 Tests. Kapil endured an even worse record as captain, winning four out of 34.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with, RCB vs SRH LiveWest Indies vs Ireland Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with, RCB vs SRH LiveWest Indies vs Ireland Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Shubman Gill is India's 37th Test captain: Full list of players who led the Indian cricket team in Test matches
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On