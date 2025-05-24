Kishan’s brilliance takes SRH to an easy win over RCB

LUCKNOW: A fine knock by Ishan Kishan (94) and some good bowling by Pat Cummins (3/28) and Eshan Malinga (2/37) on Friday helped Sunrisers Hyderabad finish their league campaign in the Indian Premier League with a 42-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here. Ishan Kishan of Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Kishan, who scored a century in the opening match against Rajasthan Royals, showed his might once again, hitting an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls with the help of seven boundaries and five sixes as SRH posted 231/6 after being sent to bat first.

In reply, RCB, who are still at the second position in the IPL table with 17 points, got a good start as Phil Salt and Virat Kohli put on 80 runs for the opening wicket partnership but they couldn’t cross the line as Sri Lankan pacer Malinga and finished their innings on 189 in 19.5 overs.

Both Cummins and Malinga were on target, leaving RCB batters struggling, especially in the latter stages of the game. While Cummins removed tailenders, Malinga bagged the wickets of Romario Shepherd and Tim David in quick succession after running out Rajat Patidar (18). This was the moment the game turned in SRH’s favour.

In fact, RCB were cruising with Salt and Kohli hammering SRH bowlers around the ground. The duo added 72 runs in the Powerplay itself. But Kohli’s departure changed the complexion of the game as the right-hander had struck a 25-ball 43 with the help of seven boundaries and a six. But the former RCB skipper was caught at point off young spinner Harsh Dubey, who came as the Impact Player.

Earlier, SRH lost both openers Abhishek Sharma (34, 17b, 3x4, 3x6) and Travis Head (17, 10b, 3x4) within the Powerplay after the duo had added 54 runs for the opening wicket. But SRH kept pushing on despite the loss of those wicket as Ishan Kishan and Henrich Klassen put the RCB bowlers to the sword, stitching together 48 runs for the third wicket before Klassen (24, 23b, 2x4, 2x6) fell to Suyash Sharma, lofting his slower googly to Romario Shepherd at long-on.

Kishan kept things going from his end with a a flurry of boundaries and sixes, including two sixes off Krunal Pandya, to show that if and when he gets going, he can be quite the matchwinner. If he can match his sense of adventure with some consistency. SRH will have a lot to look forward to next season.