Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KKR to wear special kit at training before CSK game. Here's why

ANI |
May 07, 2025 05:37 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to bring their Shahoshi Rani initiative to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. 

As part of their continued commitment to empowering the community and celebrating everyday heroes, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to bring their Shahoshi Rani initiative to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This unique initiative honours women who have shown exceptional bravery, resilience, and determination in the face of adversity.

KKR to wear special kit at training before CSK game. Here's why (PTI)
KKR to wear special kit at training before CSK game. Here's why (PTI)

These Shahoshi Ranis will be at the heart of KKR's message of celebrating strength, inspiring change, and fostering inclusivity in sport when the defending champions take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens on May 7, as per the KKR press release.

As part of the campaign, 40 Shahoshi Ranis will be present at the KKR practice session, having the opportunity to watch the team train, interact with the players and coaching staff, and spend time with franchise co-owner Juhi Chawla, who will also be present to engage with these remarkable women.

To further amplify the initiative beyond the cricket field, KKR's practice jerseys ahead of their match against CSK will prominently carry the Shahoshi Rani logo on the back. As a personal gesture of recognition, each player and member of the support staff will also don the names of each Shahoshi Rani beneath the logo, symbolizing a bond between the team and the women they are honouring.

In addition, the team will be filming select moments from the practice session, capturing the inspiring interactions between the Shahoshi Ranis and the players. These stories will be shared across digital platforms to spotlight the strength and spirit these women represent, not just to the team, but to the global audience.

Speaking about the initiative, Juhi Chawla, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, said as quoted by the KKR press release, "Shahoshi Rani is more than just a campaign, it's a celebration of real courage. These women are an inspiration, and we are honored to share our platform with them. We hope their stories move others as much as they've moved us."

The Shahoshi Rani initiative is one of several community-led efforts championed by KKR, reflecting their commitment to using sport as a tool to bring about a positive change, amplify voices that matter and inspire people beyond the cricket field. 

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / KKR to wear special kit at training before CSK game. Here's why
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On