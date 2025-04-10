KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis return to the Chinnaswamy, RCB look to end DC's unbeaten run: RCB vs DC IPL match likely XIs

A contest at the very height of the IPL table, as the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to battle at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Two of the stronger-looking teams in the tournament this year, it promises to be a firecracker of a match, with both teams packing plenty of firepower, but also nous and determination to have a crack at their first IPL trophy. KL Rahul will make a return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with his new franchise, Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Delhi have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning three matches in a row for the first time in franchise history since 2008. It is a team that looks incredibly balanced, with two spin-bowling all-rounders in Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam making them versatile and well-suited to any contest. Add to this a spinner of the quality of Kuldeep Yadav, a lead pacer in Mitchell Starc enjoying his finest start to an IPL season, and domestic bowling quality through Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar. It’s an enviable bowling attack, and one that DC know they can rely on.

There will be no call for changes after their comfortable win in Chennai, but the potential return of Faf du Plessis will force a question of whether KL Rahul should be moved back down to 4 after his fine 77 opening the batting. These are two batters who know the Chinnaswamy inside out, and will be key.

With Jake Fraser-McGurk also struggling, there could be an argument to give the young Aussie some time to figure it out. But with a 3-0 standing record, DC might well want to give Fraser-McGurk as much time as he needs to get into a flow.

RCB, on the other hand, bounced back well with a spectacular win over Mumbai Indians, in fairly dramatic fashion. It has been said multiple times, but this RCB does seem to have a different energy to themselves and the way they carry themselves in games. The batting is clicking, with all players contributing in Mumbai and looking in strong touch, and the bowling has been on song as well.

Expect no changes from these two teams who have been extremely impressive, and will want their teams to settle into a nice, confident rhythm. It is hard to make a call about which unit looks stronger, but this match will tell a lot about how they can deal against adversity and tough opposition. Will RCB be able to hand Delhi Capitals their first loss of this tournament, or will DC keep their caravan rolling and announce themselves as the team to beat in IPL 2025? A fantastic match on the cards.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Predicted XIs

RCB likely XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

DC likely XI: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar