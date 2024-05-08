‘KL Rahul justifying BCCI for dropping him from T20 WC squad’: Fans thank Agarkar as LSG skipper score 29 off 33 balls
LSG skipper KL Rahul scored 29 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 87.87 in the crucial match agaisnt SRH on Wednesday.
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul faced the wrath of fans on social media after a sluggish knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Rahul, who recently failed to make it into India's squad for the T20 World Cup, had a tough time in the middle against SRH as he once again went into a shell and failed to break the shackles.
The star batter scored 29 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 87.87 and struggled in the powerplay as he didn't up the ante when required. Lucknow scored 27/2 in the powerplay - which is their lowest in this season; they also managed to hit one boundary, which came off Rahul's willow in the second over with a majestic six off Pat Cummins' delivery. Meanwhile, the visitors had to wait till the 10th over to get their first four of the innings.
It turned out to be the second-slowest knock in the IPL this season after playing 30-plus balls.
Lowest SR in an innings this IPL (30+ balls)
77.41 T Kotian (24 off 31) vs PK Mullanpur
87.87 KL Rahul (29 off 33) vs SRH Hyderabad
88.88 I Kishan (32 off 36) vs LSG Lucknow
91.17 S Sudharsan (31 off 34) vs PK Mullanpur
Rahul was dismissed on the final ball of the 10th over as in the attempt to hit a big shot; he was caught by T Natarajan at long leg.
The fans on social media bashed him for his slow knock.
LSG lost Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis early in the powerplay, which put Rahul on the backfoot, but he failed to up the ante when it was needed.
Earlier, Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Cummins and Co. in Hyderabad.
Rahul said they have made a few changes in the playing eleven. He confirmed Proteas batter Quinton de Kock came back in the playing squad in place of Mohsin Khan.
"We will bat first. That (the pitch) plus a couple of games that have been played here. It is hard to complete forget how important this game is for both the sides, but we have played enough cricket. We will focus one thing at a time, first bat well and put the runs on the board. Playing at home becomes a difference, but we play so much cricket that we know how the conditions will be. Quinton comes in, Mohsin misses out and there are a few other changes," Rahul said.
