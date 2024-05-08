IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score: Sunrisers, Lucknow square off in big playoff race clash
IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial Indian Premier League match. Both teams are locked in at 12 points from 11 games with SRH making the top four cut based on a slightly superior net run rate of -0.065 compared to LSG's -0.371....Read More
The Sunrisers find themselves in fierce competition for the top four spot with Kolkata Knight Riders (16), Rajasthan Royals (16) and Chennai Super Kings (12) stationed above them on the points table. The winners of this duel will take a major step in the playoff race. The Pat Cummins-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Sunrisers have lost three of their last four matches, mainly because their destructive batting line-up hasn't delivered.
In their last match against Mumbai Indians, which they lost by seven wickets, they failed to put up a good target on the board, which has been their strong suit this season. Barring Travis Head, who has been their stand-out performer, the other batters in the side have faced a recent slump.
After displaying his power-hitting ability, young opener Abhishek Sharma has breached the 30-run mark just once in the last four games. And while SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has conceded that the openers are not expected to do the job all the time, the middle order needs to step up.
The flamboyant Heinrich Klaasen has also been unable to strike the ball consistently and Nitish Reddy too has been patchy. The bowlers have fared better compared to their batting counterparts.
T Natarajan has been consistent with the ball while seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also seems to have found his mojo after his incisive spell helped SRH eke out a one-run win against RR. LSG, on the other hand, have to get over their overall lacklustre display against Kolkata Knight Riders, when they not only conceded the first-ever 200-plus score at the Ekana Stadium but also folded their innings at 137.
It was a day when skipper KL Rahul failed to anchor the innings while the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran were unable to get the big shots when needed. Ayush Badoni has had a subdued run in this IPL and the uncapped Indian player would be keen to shrug off the rustiness.
LSG's struggles with the ball have been majorly due to the lack of firepower in their pace-bowling department. With tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav ruled out of the IPL and left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan also picking up an injury, the onus will be on Afghan quick Naveen-ul-Haq, young Yash Thakur, Stoinis and spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi to deliver.
Here's all you need to know about SRH vs LSG clash in IPL 2024:
-KL Rahul has scored 112 runs off 64 balls against Jaydev Unadkat in the IPL.
-Marcus Stoinis averages 105 against pacers in the IPL 2024.
IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul feels LSG should show more intent if the Lucknow franchise wants to enter the final four of the IPL 2024 this season. LSG are in the playoff race with 12 points from 11 games. SRH have also picked up 12 points from 11 games. "It's pretty clear for us, if you want to get to the top four, you got to win all the games. That will give us a little bit of freedom to go out there and be a little bit more fearless, little bit brave to take on the game," Rahul said.
IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - Indian pacer T Natrajan has earned plaudits for his bowling performances in the IPL. With 15 wickets in 9 games, the SRH star is the leading wicket-taker for Pat Cummins and Co. this season. "I feel it is an honour for me that Cummins and the SRH team management trust me to bowl those tough overs. I feel since 2020, it has been my process to bowl at the end of the powerplay and at the death," the SRH pacer told ESPNCricinfo in an interview.
The SRH fast bowler is placed fourth on the Purple Cap standings. "To start with, I will go with my plans and strengths. If I get confused, I have a chat with him and get more clarity. He has told me: "Do not worry, whatever happens, I am there for you." I am a quiet person, sometimes I do not even speak much with Indian players. But I have become very attached to Pat Cummins. Obviously, I am delighted to play under a captain who has won world titles," he added.
IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - SRH were upstaged by MI in their previous IPL outing at the Wankhede. SRH skipper Pat Cummins was all praise for Suryakumar, who smashed a match-winning ton against the Hyderabad giants. "Probably a couple short (of a winning total). At the Wankhede you want as many as you can get. That wicket had a little bit of help in it so we were definitely in the game. It is T20 cricket, and it does not always work out. Suryakumar played really well. We like playing at home, we will wait and see what is ahead of us," Cummins said.
IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - Delhi Capitals created a traffic jam on the IPL 2024 points table with win over RR at home. RR and KKR have picked up 16 points from 11 matches. The former champions are tipped to seal the first two places. Who can take the remaining spots? Who will finish third in the IPL 2024 standings?
IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav smashed a sublime century to set up an impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Monday. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 102 off 51 balls. A day after Mumbai Indians' seven-wicket win, SRH are set to host LSG in match No. 57 of the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
-Inconsistent SRH are up against LSG in push for the playoff spot .
-Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
-SRH and LSG are locked in at 12 points from 11 games on the IPL 2024 points table.
-Match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST. Traditional coin toss is at 7:00 PM IST.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph.
IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: SRH are fourth, LSG are sixth, both sides are tied on 12 points. This is a game that will have huge implications on the race for the top four. Stay tuned for more updates!