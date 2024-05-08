'I was given a Test player's tag...': KL Rahul reveals how IPL 2016 with RCB changed people's perception

Flamboyant batter KL Rahul opened up about why it took him some time to prove his mettle as a white-ball player and change people's perception of him as a Test specialist. Rahul made his India debut in December 2014 in a Test series against Australia, but it took him about one and a half years to start his international white-ball career in 2016. However, years later, he became an integral part of India's ODI team and represented the country in the last two T20 World Cups. KL Rahul played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the past.(PTI)

Rahul has scored 2820 runs in 75 ODIs including seven centuries, and amassed over 2000 runs in the T20Is.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper talked about how he had to change the people's perception of him as many tagged him as a Test specialist who doesn't have the skill of a white-ball batter.

"Initially, I was surprised I hit a six because I wasn't a strong T20 or ODI player back then. Ek tag bhi lag gaya tha ki ye Test match player hai, ye kabhi T20 ya one-day nahi khel paayega (I was given a Test player's tag and that I wouldn't play T20 and ODIs). He doesn't have the skill and strength to play white-ball cricket. It took me a long time to get out of that mould and change the people's perception about my cricket," Rahul told Star Sports.

The star batter asserted that it was during the 2016 edition of IPL that people started considering him as a white-ball player. Rahul played for RCB that season, scoring 397 runs in 14 matches with an average of 44.11.

"In 2016 when I played the IPL, I had a very good year with RCB and after that I think people started seeing KL Rahul as a one-day and T20 player as well. So after quietly working hard for many years behind the scenes, I got my spotlight," Rahul added,

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old failed to get picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 as the selectors went ahead with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the two wicketkeeping options. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar suggested that Rahul's batting position in IPL 2024 - opener - was one of the reasons why he lagged behind in the race.