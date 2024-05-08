'Rohit Sharma won't be at MI next year...': Wasim Akram throws in KKR's name with Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer reference

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels Rohit Sharma might continue his Indian Premier League journey with Mumbai Indians next season. The five-time IPL winning skipper was sacked by MI ahead of IPL 2024 as they appointed Hardik Pandya as the new skipper as several reports suggested tension in the MI camp after the big decision. The swashbuckling opener is also going through a lean patch with the bat this season as he has struggled to find consistency. Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambir share great camaraderie off the field.(PTI)

Meanwhile, the decision to remove Rohit as skipper has also backfired for Mumbai and suffered a big backlash from the fans. Newly appointed skipper Hardik faced the heat from the fans across venues and on social media as MI are also languishing at the ninth spot on the points table.

Akram, who has earlier expressed his displeasure over MI's decision to sack Rohit, said that he would love to see the swashbuckling opener join two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders next season under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship.

"I have a feeling, he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him open there, Gauti as a mentor, Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting, at that wicket (Eden Gardens). He bats very well on any wicket, he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR," Akram told Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, Rohit started the tournament on a high, but in the last six matches, it just went downhill for him with every passing game. The swashbuckling opener hasn't been able to get going. As a result, he scored just 33 runs in the last five innings.His recent form has become a worrying sign for the Indian team as he will lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

On the other side, Kolkata are placed at the top of the points table with 8 wins in 11 matches and have already put their one foot in playoffs. They will next face Mumbai Indians at Edens Garden on May 11. Meanwhile, their last two matches will be up against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 13 and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on May 19 for their final two league matches.