Kuldeep hopeful spin will matter in the England Tests

New Delhi: As India go into their five-Test series in England that starts at Leeds on June 20, there is a sense of anticipation around the relatively inexperienced side. They have not won a series in England since 2007, but this feels like the start of a new era. Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session ahead of the Test series against England. (BCCI)

Fast bowlers will be expected to lead the bowling attack, but wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is hopeful there will be enough assistance in the pitches for spin to play a key role. India are playing an intra-squad four-day match in Beckenham in the final build-up.

This will be India’s first series without several seniors – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin. The left-arm wrist spinner, who has played only one Test in England – that too as a strange selection for a rain-hit Lord’s Test in 2018 which India lost by an innings and all wickets, barring Cheteshwar Pujara’s run out, fell to pacers. This time though he is expected to play a crucial role in a team entering an era of transition.

“There is always excitement when you are playing overseas as a spinner. I go in with an attacking mindset and if the wicket and conditions are good, it is helpful,” Kuldeep told a media conference at Beckenham on Day 3. “Although I don’t worry too much about the conditions, if there is a little assistance, it feels good to bowl.”

The Shubman Gill-led team is largely young, but he has the experienced KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja to rely on.

“Playing alongside Jadeja is an honour. Jadeja and Ashwin have been brilliant. When I made my debut, they helped me even then. We still chat a lot about how to bowl to certain batters and the way the English batters play.

“I am spending a lot of time with him (Jadeja). Not only on the field, but outside as well. It actually helped me a lot in terms of tactics and field placements, which we’ve been talking about. He has given some tips as well.”

Having played alongside Gill at Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep is familiar with Gill’s thinking. “Shubman has played under many seniors. He used to be actively involved in discussions with Rohit Sharma, not just in Test cricket but even in ODIs in the last year. I am sure he has learnt a lot.”

He added: “As a leader, he looks motivated. He was highly involved in lifting the spirits of the team in the last 3-4 sessions (in the India vs India A game). He looks ready to lead.”

Secure environment

Yadav acknowledged that the absence of seniors has left a void but sees it is an opportunity for the youngsters to perform and settle in the team. However, as players jostle to make a mark, the dressing room can become a competitive and daunting place. Gill, in an interview to Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday, said he is focused on building a relaxed atmosphere.

“Apart from the silverware and the trophies, I would ideally like to build a culture where everyone is very secure and happy. I know it can be a very difficult environment, especially with all the competition and the number of matches that we play, but if I’m able to do that…that would be my goal,” he said.

“They (management) are not expecting me to do something that I’m not capable of. But you definitely have some expectations from yourself as a leader and as a player.”

In the last two IPL seasons, Gill as Gujarat Titans skipper has worked with coach Ashish Nehra, who is known to be totally involved at every point. Gill outlined the difference between him and India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

“Ashu pa is very hands on, very animated and very expressive in terms of his personality, and your personality kind of reflects on your coaching style as well. Gautam bhai is very determined, committed and also very clear in his communication, what he wants from the players and what kind of mindset he would want the players to have.”

There seems to be promise and confidence in the words of the players and Gill and Gambhir. The first test of the transition will be how effectively the team performs at the start of a challenging series.