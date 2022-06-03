Lasith Malinga named Sri Lanka's ‘bowling strategy coach’ for white-ball leg of Australia tour

The legendary Lasith Malinga returned in the Sri Lanka coaching staff as the country's cricket board annoucned his appopointment as ‘bowling strategy coach’ for the Australia tour. “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan fast bowling legend and former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the ‘Bowling Strategy Coach’ of the National Team for the white ball segment of the Australia Tour of Sri Lanka,” said the Sri Lanka Cricket Board in a statement.

Malinga, during the tour, will support Sri Lanka’s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.

“Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga’s vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series,” the statment read.

Lasith Malinga held the same role with the national team when the team toured Australia in February this year for a white ball series.

Malinga has been taking some roles in bowling coaching department as of lately. Besides this, he was also the fast bowling coach for the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, who finished as runners-up in the recently concluded IPL 2022. He has become a really sought-after guide to youngsters due to his excellence in pace bowling.

