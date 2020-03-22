e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Let’s start a revolution’: R Ashwin, Aakash Chopra, Mike Hesson pledge their support for Janta Curfew

'Let's start a revolution': R Ashwin, Aakash Chopra, Mike Hesson pledge their support for Janta Curfew

India international R Ashwin said that the Indians have made an unbelievable start to the Janta Curfew and he hopes this measure is extended beyond Sunday.

cricket Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:42 IST
India's Ravichandran Ashwin
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (AP)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he is looking for the people of India to maintain social distancing and asked them to observe a ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22. Indians were asked not to go out on the streets and to just stay at home from 7 am to 9 pm to prepare for Covid-19. The people adhered to PM Modi’s call and deserted streets and roads are clearly visible today.

India international R Ashwin said that the Indians have made an unbelievable start to the Janta Curfew and he hopes this measure is extended beyond Sunday.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also supported the Janta Curfew as maintained that he is not going out of his house for several days to come.

 

“I’m not going out of my house. Not today. And not in days to come. Let’s start a revolution today with observing #JantaCurfew and then continue it for 14 days. World’s first revolution where all you need to do is to stay indoors. Can’t get easier....,” said Chopra in a tweet.

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s director of cricket Mike Hesson was also a little surprised to see a deserted Bandra-Worli Sea Link which usually sees a lot of commuters.

“Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed,” Hesson said.

 

Sprinter Hima Das also urged the citizens to observe a Janta Curfew.

The 14-hour people curfew is the country’s latest measure in the fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19, which has affected more than 300 people in India. The virus has reached more than 150 countries and affected over 3,00,000 people. Italy and Iran continue to remain worst affected by Covid-19.

“This will be a curfew for the people, by the people,” PM Modi had said during his address to the nation when he announced the move to observe Janta Curfew.

