LSG vs RR Live Score IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants aim to confirm playoffs berth, Rajasthan look to stay alive

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR Match Today: When Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, both sides will be eyeing a spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs. After losing to Gujarat Titans earlier this week, Lucknow lost the opportunity to become the first side to make the playoffs this season, but against the Royals, they will have yet another opportunity and win can even guarantee them a top-two finish. For Rajasthan, on the other hand, they need to win two more, one being against Lucknow, to guarantee themselves a playoffs berth. Hence, a win against Lucknow will keep them alive in the race. The last time when the two sides faced each other, Rajasthan Royals had defeated Lucknow by three runs. Can the Royals emulate the same to consolidate their position in the race to the playoffs or will Lucknow avenge their defeat to join Gujarat in the next round?

