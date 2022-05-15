LSG vs RR Live Score IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants aim to confirm playoffs berth, Rajasthan look to stay alive
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Both teams will be looking to seal the playoffs berth as they gear up for the battle at the Brabourne Stadium. Follow Live Score and Updates of LSG vs RR Today Match.
IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RR Match Today: When Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, both sides will be eyeing a spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs. After losing to Gujarat Titans earlier this week, Lucknow lost the opportunity to become the first side to make the playoffs this season, but against the Royals, they will have yet another opportunity and win can even guarantee them a top-two finish. For Rajasthan, on the other hand, they need to win two more, one being against Lucknow, to guarantee themselves a playoffs berth. Hence, a win against Lucknow will keep them alive in the race. The last time when the two sides faced each other, Rajasthan Royals had defeated Lucknow by three runs. Can the Royals emulate the same to consolidate their position in the race to the playoffs or will Lucknow avenge their defeat to join Gujarat in the next round?
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 15, 2022 05:29 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Brabourne Stadium stats - Win the toss and …?
Five of the 11 games played at the Brabourne Stadium has been won by the team batting first, but never has a side opted to bat first at the venue. Will that change tonight?
-
May 15, 2022 05:18 PM IST
LSG vs RR Live Score: What happened when the two sides faced each other earlier in IPL 2022?
Put to bat first, Rajasthan found themselves struggling before Hetmyer's unbeaten 36-ball 59 helped them finish with 165 for six. In reply, LSG lost their skipper for a golden duck, courtesy to that superb delivery from Boult. Krunal and Stoinis threatened to chase the total after a middle-order collapse, but eventually fell three runs short. Uncapped bowler Kuldeep Sen had emerged as the hero as he successfully defended 15 runs against Stoinis in the last over.
-
May 15, 2022 05:10 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Score: RR's playoff chances
A win in both their remaining games, the other being against CSK on May 20, would seal their playoffs berth. However, a defeat in any one would still place them at a superior position than the lower-placed sides owing to their better NRR in the competition so far.
-
May 15, 2022 05:07 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: LSG's playoff chances
Despite loss to Gujarat Titans earlier this week, LSG are well-placed in the race to the playoffs. A win today or in any of their two remaining games, the other being against KKR on May 18, will guarantee them a spot in the next round. A win in both will assure them a top-two finish.
-
May 15, 2022 05:04 PM IST
LSG vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 so far
Won: 7
Lost: 5
Position: 3rd
NRR: +0.288
Last 5 games: L, W, L, L, W
-
May 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST
LSG vs RR Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 so far
Won: 8
Lost: 4
Position: 2nd
NRR: +0.385
Last 5 games: L, W, W, W, W
-
May 15, 2022 04:52 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Score: Here are the squads for the two teams…
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
-
May 15, 2022 04:46 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 where Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!
