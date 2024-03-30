Lucknow Super Giants announce Matt Henry as replacement for David Willey after ex-England player pulls out of IPL 2024

Ahead of their IPL 2024 fixture against Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants have roped in Matt Henry as replacement for England all-rounder David Willey. Willey pulled out from the tournament due to personal reasons. The New Zealand pacer has been purchased by LSG for his base price of ₹1.25 crores. LSG have purchased New Zealand's Matt Henry.(AFP)

Henry doesn't have much IPL experience, having played two matches for PBKS in 2017. Meanwhile, he was also part of Chennai Super Kings in the past. Henry has represented his country in 17 T20Is, taking 20 wickets. Meanwhile, he has played in 82 ODIs, bagging 141 dismissals. In 25 Tests, he has taken 95 wickets for New Zealand.

LSG have been winless this season and Henry's arrival could be the right move for both parties. The presence of a proven international pacer could help their bowling unit put in a better display. Lucknow began their campaign with a defeat against Rajasthan Royals, and now face PBKS in their second fixture.

Against RR, Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan bagged a dismissal each. The arrival of Henry will add more impetus and firepower to the side.

Meanwhile, Willey quit international cricket after the ODI World Cup last year and also missed LSG's opener. He is the second English player to leave LSG this season, with Mark Wood also withdrawing. Wood withdrew due to ECB's decision to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup.

In their opener, LSG were set a target of 194 runs by RR. Despite half-centuries by Nicholas Pooran (64*) and KL Rahul (58), LSG could only reach 173/6 in 20 overs. For RR's bowling department, Trent Boult was in fiery form and took two wickets.

Initially, a sizzling unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 52 balls by Sanju Samson saw RR post 193/4 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag was also in good form, complementing Samson with a knock of 43 runs off 29 deliveries.