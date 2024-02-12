Malaysia Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: 1st Youth ODI of Hong Kong, China U19 tour of Malaysia, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM

Malaysia Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of Hong Kong, China U19 tour of Malaysia, 2024. Match will start on 12 Feb 2024 at 07:00 AM

Venue : Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor



Malaysia Under-19 squad -

Deaaz Patro, Hadiff ...Read More Irwan, Hazrul Ezani Shyahbani, Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Fairuz Zaire, Ahmad Adam Safwan, Ammar Haizad, Amsyar Faris Faezal, Muhammad Akram Malek, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, Amzar Iqbal Mad Alwi, Hairil Harisan, Ahmad Syahmi Rozi, Areean Zaharin, Faliq Tarmimi, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Mohamad Fathul Fatri, Qaleef Khalid

Hong Kong, China Under-19 squad -

Aarez Dar, Khrish Butani, Mohammad Sufyan, Taran Laungani, Abhimanyu Ganesan, Arya Panjwani, Harry Hodgson, Rishan Shah, Shiv Mathur, Will Walsh, Daniel Mapp, Matthew Clayton, Paarth Srivastava, Shayan Puri

Malaysia Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score, 1st Youth ODI of Hong Kong, China U19 tour of Malaysia, 2024