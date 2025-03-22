‘Management was erratic, they acted as handbrake when I was captain’: PBKS hammered before IPL 2025

Among the eight teams that have been a part of every Indian Premier League season since its inception in 2008, only two have never won the title - The Royal challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. While RCB have reached the final thrice, PBKS have only reached the summit clash once. Legendary Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist said there is a reason for the franchise's below-par show in the IPL. Punjab Kings have a new coach in Ricky Ponting and a new skipper in Shreyas Iyer(HT)

Gilchrist, who led the franchise between 2011 and 2013, said the management during his time was "erratic" and they acted as a "handbrake" towards the team's progress. Gilchrist was bought in the auction ahead of the 2011 season by Punjab Kings, then known as the Kings XI Punjab.

He was the obvious choice for the captaincy role as he boasted a good record in the league, having led the Decan Chargers to the title in IPL 2009. However, under Gilchrist's leadership, Punjab did not manage to qualify for the playoffs. He announced his retirement from the IPL in 2013.

"There’s still the same ownership when I was the captain of that particular franchise, and it was somewhat erratic at times, and that might be the handbrake for them for a long while," Gilchrist said on the YouTube show Club Prairie Fire.

The former Australia keeper-batter said things are likely to change under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and new head coach Ricky Ponting. “I think the combination of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer will inspire that franchise. They have worked well together previously and that’s going to be the cohesive gel to bring their ownership together. But I think Ricky will settle the ship,” he added.

'Shreyas Iyer Orange Cap contender': Gilchrist

The triple World Cup winner predicted PBKS captain Iyer as the Orange Cap winner for this season. “Shreyas Iyer is going to be my Orange Cap wearer by the end of it. He is going to bat at number three. He has been talking about it and he is shifting up the order and taking on the leadership role for them,” said Gilchrist.

Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, was surprisingly let go by the franchise. PBKS, who needed a new captain after Shikhar Dhawan's retirement, made full use of it by roping in the right-handed batter for a whopping ₹26.75 crore in the mega auction.

Ahead of the tournament, Iyer confirmed that will bat at No.3. Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in their opening match on March 25 in Ahmedabad.