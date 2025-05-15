Mayank Yadav suffers back injury again, ruled out of IPL 2025; GT confirm Buttler's exit date as replacements announced

The 2025 Indian Premier League is set for resumption after a week-long suspension caused by escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. Three franchises have named key replacements amid a list of withdrawals. With a ceasefire officially announced on Saturday last week, the BCCI rolled out a revised schedule that pushes the tournament's finish to June 3, creating fresh logistical hurdles for teams trying to retain full-strength squads. Mayank Yadav during LSG's training session at IPL 2025(HT)

Among the most significant absences is Lucknow Super Giants’ confirmation that pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a back injury. The news is particularly disheartening for Indian fans, as Mayank had just returned to action after a lengthy injury layoff.

Having missed nearly a month of IPL 2025 with a back issue, the express pacer made his comeback on April 27 but managed to feature in just two matches before the injury flared up again. New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke has been signed as his replacement for INR 3 crore.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have brought in another Kiwi quick, Kyle Jamieson, to fill the void left by Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The all-rounder joins PBKS for INR 2 crore, with the franchise among the top contenders for a playoff spot.

Gujarat Titans have had to deal with a different kind of unavailability. With Jos Buttler set to depart on May 26 for national duties following GT’s final league game against Chennai Super Kings a day prior, the franchise has brought in Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis as a like-for-like replacement at INR 75 lakh.

Mendis will be available from May 26 onwards.

DC announced a replacement earlier

On Wednesday, the Delhi Capitals confirmed the signing of Mustafizur Rahman to replace Jake Fraser-McGurk, following the Australian's withdrawal from the tournament. The extended IPL window, which now overlaps with several teams' preparation camps and bilateral series, has seen a growing number of overseas stars become unavailable, citing either safety concerns or international commitments.

In addition to Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc is also unlikely to join Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the season.

The BCCI said earlier it will allow mid-tournament replacements and rolling squad submissions in light of the situation.