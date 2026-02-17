Michael Clarke blames boycott ‘circus’, questions Pakistan’s core after humiliation vs India: 'Might be final hurrah'

Pakistan have come under intense scrutiny from supporters and experts alike after offering little resistance in the marquee T20 World Cup showdown against India, a performance that has reignited criticism over their approach, temperament and inability to rise to the occasion. There was a noticeable gap between the two sides, with India calling the shots in every department — batting, bowling and fielding. At no stage did the contest feel evenly matched, reflecting how the rivalry has become increasingly one-sided in recent years, with India firmly in control whenever the two teams meet. Babar Azam is amongst the players who is under the scanner after Pakistan's defeat against India. (PTI)

Senior figures such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan are bearing the brunt of criticism for repeatedly failing to deliver in high-stakes clashes against India, with growing calls from fans and experts for their removal from the T20I setup.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes the gap between India and Pakistan has widened significantly in recent years. Reflecting on Pakistan’s T20 struggles, he questioned their direction and hinted that a transition phase may be looming, with younger talent potentially the way forward.

"I think now, there is a distinct gap between the two teams. India have been ahead for a long time now and there is a significant gap. I don't know what Pakistan do. If you look through their list, there might be a few of their more senior players who have been good, but in regards to T20 cricket, this might be their final hurrah. They might look at the PSL and some young talent coming through there," he said on the 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast'.

“India a much better team than Pakistan” He further said India’s victory came as no surprise, pointing to the off-field noise surrounding Pakistan’s participation as an added distraction. Ultimately, he felt the result reflected the clear gap between the two sides in the T20 format.

"I expected India to win. It has been a bit of a circus in regards to Pakistan playing the tournament but not playing the India game. So from a player's perspective, it doesn't help, but they were outperformed. India is a much better team than Pakistan in this format and have been for a while now," he said.