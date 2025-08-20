Mohammed Azharuddin shocked at India's Asia Cup squad, joins R Ashwin in expressing dismay at Shreyas Iyer's exclusion

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin expressed surprise over Shreyas Iyer's omission from India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, calling it a “big surprise” in a post on social media shortly after the squad was announced on Tuesday. Mohammed Azharuddin shocked at Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad

“Shreyas Iyer left out of the squad. Big surprise,” Azharuddin wrote on X (formerly Twitter), echoing the sentiments of several others in the cricketing fraternity who were puzzled by the decision.

Despite a strong IPL season and consistent domestic performances, Iyer did not find a place in the squad for the continental tournament, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. In contrast, Shubman Gill, who missed T20 action for more than a year, made a return and was named vice-captain of the side.

Speaking on the selection, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, “With regards to Shreyas, you’ll have to tell who he can replace. It is again, no fault of his, nor is it ours. It’s just that at the moment, you can just pick 15. He’s got to wait for his chance.”

Azhar joins Ashwin and Nayar in expressing dismay at Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad

However, the explanation didn’t sit well with others. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called Iyer’s exclusion “sad” and “unfair” while also questioning the logic behind leaving out young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“Selection is a thankless job. You have to let someone out,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat. “But I hope someone has talked to Shreyas and Jaiswal. I am very, very sad for both. It’s just not fair.”

Ashwin also highlighted Iyer’s recent form and improvement. “He overcame the short ball problem. He was hitting the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah with ease in the IPL. He did brilliantly well for KKR, made them win, and then took Punjab to the finals for the first time since 2014. So what has he done wrong?”

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar echoed Ashwin’s concerns. Speaking to JioHotstar, Nayar said, “I can’t fathom or understand what reason could justify Shreyas Iyer not being part of the 20-member squad. I’m not even talking about the final 15, but the 20 itself. It sends a clear message that Shreyas Iyer is not in the selectors’ scheme of things, at least from a T20 perspective.”

Iyer has featured in 51 T20Is for India, scoring 1104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12. His last T20I appearance came in December 2023 against Australia.

In the IPL, Iyer boasts an impressive leadership record. He led Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in 2019 and their maiden final in 2020. After being released, he captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024 and most recently guided Punjab Kings to the 2025 final — their first since 2014.

Despite this form and experience, the selectors opted for other middle-order options, including Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Sanju Samson.

Iyer’s exclusion has sparked debate around selection priorities, with fans and experts alike wondering if India's T20 plans have moved past the stylish right-hander — despite little in his recent form to justify such a decision.