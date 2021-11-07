'After all those defeats we had to bear the consequences' - Mohammed Hafeez on significance of Pakistan's win over India

Pakistan, on Tuesday, had become the first team to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. Babar Azam's men won all their four games in Group 2 of the Super 12 and veteran all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez credited Pakistan's thumping 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India in their World Cup opener as one of the significant factors behind their unbeaten run.

Pakistan had never beaten India in World Cup meetings, that's 12 across T20 and ODI format combined. However, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions stunned the pre-tournament favourites to record their maiden 10-wicket win in the format to break their winless streak on October 24 in Dubai. Captain Babar and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan scripted an unbeaten 152-run stand after Shaheen Afridi's threatening opening spell as Pakistan kicked off their campaign in style.

Hafeez, who has been part of many World Cup meetings against India, felt that the win against the Men in Blue gave Pakistan the much-needed confidence.

"In any tournament when you win the first match, it gives you confidence so when we beat India it lifted our confidence hugely. I have been part of many World Cup matches against India and after all those defeats we had to bear the consequences but we always used to have strong comebacks. This time we won and it was great to be part of that team that beat India," he said ahead of the game against Scotland.

The veteran now backs the rampant Pakistan side to extend their unbeaten run in the campaign as they take on Kyle Coetzer's men in their final group tie on Sunday.

"We're really happy and proud as a team. So far we've taken on this challenge and performed up to the expectations and we'll try our best to maintain the momentum," Hafeez told reporters.

"We're looking forward to the game against Scotland. We want to execute our skills with a lot of confidence, because at the moment everyone is confident and playing good cricket. We want to continue."

