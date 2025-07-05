Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on leading pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence at Edgbaston: 'Have played 38 Tests...'

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were threatening to take the game away as England staged a remarkable comeback owing to the duo's 303-run stand for the sixth wicket in the first innings of the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. However, the introduction of the second new ball paid off for India as Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj cleaned up England's tail in no time. Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with six wickets. Mohammed Siraj claimed six wickets in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test (AP)

Speaking to JioHotstar after stumps on Day 3, Siraj opened up about leading the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He was quite honest, saying that he has seen many challenges in his life and looks forward to standing up for his team against all odds.

Siraj provided the best start possible to India on Day 3 as he dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the second over of the day. The experienced pacer then came into his own in the final session as he sent Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir back to the hut as England's innings wrapped up for 407, handing India a lead of 180 runs.

“Akash Deep is playing just his 3rd or 4th Test match. The same is the case with Prasidh Krishna. I have played 38 Tests. My only aim was to deliver and bowl consistent line and lengths. I had almost 600 runs on my board. So, I also wanted to try this. But my only aim was to hold the ball as much as I could. If the pressure builds, it would have been great for us,” said Siraj.

“I love the responsibility. I love a challenge. Because I have seen a lot of challenges in life. And I have come from there. So, I like challenges. And when responsibility comes to me, then I take that thing very well. So, I like it when responsibility comes to me,” he added.

Plan is to score as many runs as possible

At stumps, India's score read 64/1 in the second innings with the visitors extending their lead to 244 runs. Siraj said that the wicket is slowing down at a drastic pace. Hence, the game plan remains to score as many runs as possible as England have an attacking mindset.

“We are very far ahead. But our plan is to make as many runs as possible on the board. Their mindset is attacking. So we want to get as many runs as possible. It's good for the bowlers as well,” said Siraj.

“Day by day, the pitch has been slowing down. I didn't feel anything. If you bowl at one place, once the run start leaking, it's very difficult to stop. Patience is very important here,” he added.

The Indian pacer also said that taking five wickets in England is a special feeling for him, as he has done it for the first time in his career. Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley, Root, Stokes, Carse, Tongue and Bashir in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test.

“It's unbelievable, because I've been waiting for a year to get a five-wicket haul. I was always stuck at 4. The bowling was so good, but I wasn't getting a five-wicket haul. So, this moment is very special for me. And in England, I didn't get a fifer. So, these 6 wickets are very special for me,” said Siraj.

“The wicket was very slow. Because, when you get a responsibility and I had a lot of experience. So, my only aim was that I wouldn't try too much from my end. If I get a wicket from an area, it gives a lot of confidence to the team, and the atmosphere also changes,” he added.