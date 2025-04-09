‘MS Dhoni had 3 sixes in 12 balls. Rest had 5’: CSK slammed for wasting MSD's firepower as chase flatlines again

Chennai Super Kings’ faltering campaign continued as they slipped to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025, this time falling 18 runs short against Punjab Kings despite a valiant late effort from their star former captain, MS Dhoni. Entering the crease at No. 5 with 25 balls left in the chase and 69 runs still needed, Dhoni once again found himself trying to salvage a near-impossible situation. The 42-year-old turned back the clock with a blistering 27 off just 12 deliveries, smashing three sixes and a boundary. But the mountain was simply too steep, and even his aggression couldn’t lift CSK past the 219-run target. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during the match against Punjab Kings (Surjeet)

Dhoni’s arrival brought a late surge of belief to the Chennai dugout, but his task was made significantly harder by the sluggish innings of Devon Conway. Despite opening the batting and top-scoring with 69 off 49 balls, Conway failed to kick into top gear during the chase, which left the CSK batting order with far too much to accomplish.

His retired-out move with just over two overs left felt more like damage control, and Simon Doull, the former New Zealand cricketer, believes that Dhoni – who showed he can still hit big – may have made a difference if he came to bat even earlier, perhaps at 4.

“Dhoni had three sixes in 12 balls. The rest of the team had five in total. So that tells you he's still got the ability and power to hit those sixes. That's why we have been talking about getting him up in the order. Because 27 off 12 balls, when they are 2 down, actually can make a difference. It's not his fault,” Doull told Cricbuzz.

Doull also stated that the Conway decision was left too late, and didn't allow Ravindra Jadeja time to settle into the crease.

“Retiring Conway was an interesting decision. He had the pace of the pitch but his strike rate was too low. In a game where you've got a strike rate of 190 to win, he was scoring at 140. But he was retired out too late, too late for Jadeja to assess,” said Doull.

“But Dhoni was 27 off 12 balls... if it happens at no.3 or 4, that makes a difference to the game. By the time he came out to bat, the run rate was 14. It was too late.”

PBKS' brilliant performance

For Punjab Kings, Priyansh Arya’s stunning 39-ball century laid the foundation for their third win of the season. Shashank Singh provided the late surge to PBKS' innings after their middle-order crumbled, scoring an unbeaten 52 off 36 deliveries. Punjab Kings were left reeling at 83/5 within 8 overs after batting first, but Arya's consistent hitting, complemented by Shashank's calm presence in the middle, ensured the home side breached the 200-run mark.

CSK's top and middle order continue to misfire under pressure, and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s own lean patch with the bat – dismissed for just 1 – added to their woes.